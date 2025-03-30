‘Govt’s priority to give better facilities’, PM Modi lays foundation stone of eyecare centre in Nagpur

Nagpur, March 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre has not only doubled the number of medical colleges but also tripled the number of operational AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the country in order to provide better health facilities to people.

Additionally, the number of medical seats has also been doubled. “Our goal is to serve the community by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people. We made a bold decision to provide medical education in the students’ mother tongue, which ensures that even children from underprivileged backgrounds can pursue a career in medicine,” he said.

“It is our priority that all the citizens of the country get better health facilities. Today, due to Ayushman Bharat, crores of people are getting the facility of free treatment. Thousands of Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing cheap medicines to the poor and middle-class families of the country. This is saving thousands of crores of rupees of the countrymen. In the last 10 years, lakhs of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been built in villages where people are getting primary treatment,” said the Prime Minister.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre at Nagpur. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur. The institute was founded in memory of Guruji Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar. The upcoming project will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

“Our mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning the world is one family, is resonating throughout the globe. Our actions reflect this belief. When Covid-19 impacted the world, India viewed the global community as its family and took steps to provide vaccines to those in need,” said the PM.

“Recently, Myanmar experienced a devastating earthquake, and India, through Operation Brahma, was the first to respond and assist the affected population. India also acted swiftly to provide aid to Turkiye and Nepal following their earthquakes. Additionally, we extended our support to the Maldives during their water crisis. In times of conflict, we have ensured the safe evacuation of our citizens from various countries. The world is witnessing that as India progresses, it is also becoming the voice of the Global South,” he said.

He added, “Wherever there is a natural disaster anywhere in the world, India stands up for service wholeheartedly.”

“Today India’s biggest asset is our youth. Today India’s youth is full of confidence. Our youth are moving ahead, imbued with the spirit of nation-building. These youths are carrying the flag of the goal of a developed India by 2047.

The feeling of world brotherhood is an extension of our own culture. When the focus is on we and not I during efforts, the spirit of the nation first is paramount. When the interest of the people of the country is the most important factor in policies and decisions, its effect is visible everywhere. Today, we are seeing how India is moving forward by breaking the mentality of slavery,” said the PM.

“We have taken the life mantra of country from Dev and love from Ram. We continue to perform our duties. That is why no matter how big or small the work is, no matter what the field is, the volunteers of the Sangh (RSS) work selflessly. Our body is meant for charity, for service and when this service becomes part of our sanskaar, then service itself becomes sadhna. This sadhna is the life breath of every volunteer,” he remarked.

“This service sanskar, this sadhana, this life breath is inspiring every volunteer for penance and austerity from generation to generation. This service sadhna keeps every volunteer constantly moving, it never lets them get tired or stop. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the modern Akshay Vat of the immortal culture of India. Today, this Akshay Vat is constantly energising the Indian culture… the consciousness of our nation,” he said.

“If we look at the history of our country, we see hundreds of years of slavery, so many attacks, so many cruel attempts to destroy the social structure of India, but the consciousness of India never ended, its flame kept burning. Even during the most difficult times, new social movements kept taking place in India to keep consciousness awakened,” he said. “We all know the example of the Bhakti movement. In that difficult period of the medieval period, our saints gave new energy to our national consciousness with the ideas of devotion.

–IANS