Gaiety marks Ugadi celebrations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad/Amaravati, March 30: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday celebrated Telugu New Year Ugadi with gaiety and traditional enthusiasm.

People in both the Telugu states offered special prayers, decorated the entrances of their houses and shops with strings of mango leaves, tasted the traditional festival food and heard ‘panchangnam’ to usher in the New Year.

The Chief Ministers of the two states attended the main official celebrations in their respective state capitals, where ‘agma’ pundits read the ‘panchangnam’ or the forecast of the coming year.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended the official function at Ravindra Bharati.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the celebrations in Vijayawada. Ministers and senior officials attended the celebrations.

The chief ministers and their Cabinet colleagues tasted ‘Ugadi pacchadi’, a mixture of neem buds, raw mango, tamarind juice, pepper, jaggery, and salt, which is a necessary part of the celebratory dishes. The mixture symbolises various hues of life.

Cultural programmes marked the main official celebrations. The state governments also presented awards to some individuals for their services in different walks of life.

Chief Ministers and governors of both states wished that Ugadi, this year named “Sri Vishwavasu”, will bring peace and prosperity for Telugu-speaking people.

Chief Minister Reddy wished that people be blessed with good fortune and their aspirations be fulfilled in the new Telugu year, along with bringing harmony, bountiful rains, and cheers in the farmers’ lives with abundant crops.

Revanth Reddy hoped that Telangana would register robust growth in all sectors and stand as a role model for the country in the implementation of welfare schemes.

The CM called on everyone to celebrate Ugadi with joy and gaiety and to promote the significance of the Telangana culture and traditions.

CM Naidu wished the Telugu people around the world. He wished that the festival bring happiness and prosperity to them.

“I sincerely wish everyone achieves significant progress in line with your aspirations. Wishing that the year of Vishwavasu will fill the Telugu people with happiness and bring all success. I extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ugadi.”

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma participated in the Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan. He wished happiness and prosperity to all Telugu people. He stated that Ugadi is a festival that reflects Telugu culture and fosters unity among Telugu-speaking communities worldwide.

In his address, the Governor encouraged people to embrace the New Year with dedication, commitment, and hard work. He emphasised the importance of selfless service and noble deeds in building a better future.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer greeted the people of the state and the Telugu people living across the world.

“Ugadi is a Festival of joy, and I hope the New Year brings new cheer and a bright future for all,” he said.

