Landfill limbo: Locals yet to be taken onboard

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 29: While the Marten in Shillong is choking, the proposed scientific landfill at Nonghali is yet to become functional as the government has not been able to take the locals into confidence.

In view of this, the state government has given one month’s time to local representatives and traditional bodies to create awareness among villagers on the proposed scientific landfill facility at Nonghali.

The Urban Affairs department has identified a 112-acre plot at the place, located around 47 km from Shillong, as a potential site for the facility. However, the project has been opposed by the villagers for the fear that it will affect Umkhen river as it is their source of water.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with local representatives, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said the local representatives have made it clear that they cannot take decisions on their own and they have to take the villagers into confidence.

The local representatives said they will make the villagers understand the importance of the project through awareness programmes. The government told them once awareness is created, it will convene another meeting which will be followed by a public hearing. The DC explained that the landfill site at Marten was designated years ago to cater to a population of 10,000 of Shillong which has now gone beyond 8-9 lakh. She said authorities have taken measures to ensure there is no spillage of garbage from the place.

Stating that the proposed landfill project will be scientific in nature with modern techniques, she added that the government wants this project to go ahead as it is the need of the hour.

The public hearing for the project scheduled at Nonghali was put off in January this year after the residents of 15 nearby villages rallied together to oppose the government’s plan.

The 15 villages in Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills came under the umbrella of Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong Par Umkhen.

A new site is overdue as the existing Marten dumping ground is continuing to be used despite exceeding its intended lifespan.