Vehicle density spike: Nearly 50% of state’s vehicles registered in EKH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 29: As concern over road congestion prevails, particularly in Shillong, Meghalaya has witnessed a significant surge in vehicle registrations over the past five years, with the numbers reflecting a growing vehicular density in the state. According to official data, on Vahaan as of Saturday, Meghalaya has recorded a total of 5,94,658 registered vehicles, while East Khasi Hills alone accounts for 2,88,320 of them, which is roughly 48%.

The East Khasi Hills district, which includes Shillong, has seen a steady rise in vehicle registrations over the years. In 2021, the district recorded 13,495 new vehicle registrations. The number surged to 19,096 in 2022, marking an increase of 41.50% — the highest jump in recent years.

In 2023, registrations continued to rise, reaching 21,340, a growth of 11.75% from the previous year. The upward trend persisted in 2024 with 21,752 registrations, reflecting a modest 1.93% growth. However, in 2025, only 4,951 new vehicles have been registered so far, suggesting a potential slowdown.

The trend in Meghalaya as a whole follows a similar pattern, albeit on a larger scale. In 2021, the state recorded 25,848 new vehicle registrations, which soared to 35,663 in 2022 — an increase of 37.97%. The growth continued in 2023 with 40,350 new vehicles, marking a 13.14% rise. In 2024, registrations further increased to 42,374, though the growth rate slightly dropped to 5.02%.

As of 2025, Meghalaya has registered 9,861 new vehicles so far.

The steady increase in vehicle registrations in Meghalaya, particularly in urban areas like Shillong, raises concerns over traffic congestion, parking shortages, and environmental impact. The sharp growth seen in 2022 and 2023 may be attributed to post-pandemic economic recovery, increasing urbanisation, and rising disposable income among residents.