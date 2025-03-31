Tuesday, April 1, 2025
IREDA records 27 per cent jump in loan sanctions to Rs 47,453 crore for FY 2024-25

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 31: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) on Monday reported 27 per cent jump in loan sanctions to Rs 47,453 crore for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025 compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 37,354 crore in the previous year.

Loan disbursements rose by 20 per cent to Rs 30,168 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 25,089 crore in FY 2023-24. The outstanding loan book also expanded by 28 per cent, reaching Rs 76,250 crore as of March 31, 2025, up from Rs 59,698 crore in the previous year, according to an IREDA statement.

IREDA Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said: “Announcing IREDA’s annual performance on the last day of the financial year underscores our strong commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency with our investors. IREDA’s consistent growth in loan sanctions, disbursements, and loan book reflects our strong dedication to financing renewable energy projects. We remain committed to supporting India’s clean energy transition through innovative and accessible financing solutions.”

IREDA signed an agreement for a 26 billion Japanese Yen loan from the SBI’s Tokyo branch last week, which includes a green shoe option of 10 billion Japanese Yen. This five-year unsecured facility, with bullet payment at maturity, is set to strengthen IREDA’s global market presence, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The landed cost, after hedging, is expected to be below 7 per cent for the External Commercial Borrowing, making it more cost-effective than similar-tenure loans in the domestic market, according to the IREDA statement.

IREDA had announced a 26.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 425.37 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year from Rs 335.54 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The country’s largest pure-play green financing NBFC has recorded a revenue of Rs 1,698.99 crore during the third quarter which represents a 35.57 per cent increase compared to Rs 1,253.20 crore in Q3 FY 2023-24.

