Monday, March 31, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NABARD estimates Rs 3,910 cr credit potential for Meghalaya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has projected a credit potential of Rs 3,910.91 crore for Meghalaya under priority sector lending by banks for the financial year 2025-26.
According to NABARD, the estimated credit allocation includes Rs 1,461.21 crore (37.36%) for the agriculture sector, Rs 2,063.64 crore (52.77%) for the MSME sector and Rs 386.07 crore (9.87%) for other priority sectors, including housing and education loans.
“The main focus for the FY 2025-26 is strengthening of rural infrastructure, particularly roads, storage, agro/food processing facilities, and promotion of agro-climatic resilient practices,” said NABARD in a statement, which was released during a workshop here.
Additional Chief Secretary Dr. P. Shakil Ahammed, who attended the workshop as chief guest, released the State Focus Paper for 2025-26, prepared by NABARD, during the State Credit Seminar held in Shillong.
While addressing the gathering, he lauded NABARD’s efforts in rural development and urged stakeholders to engage directly with communities to understand challenges and opportunities better.
On the other hand, General Manager and Officer-in-Charge (OIC), JR Blah, highlighted Meghalaya’s achievements in the agriculture and MSME sectors during 2023-24.
She also spoke about NABARD’s digital initiatives, including the establishment of a Data Integrity Centre at its head office to support policy advocacy, action research, and development projects. The introduction of digital Potential Linked Plans (PLP), digital State Focus Papers (SFP), and the e-Kisan Credit Card (eKCC) portal this financial year are part of this transformation.
The OIC further informed that dovetailing of the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) 2024-25 with SFP 2024-25 stood at 95.72%, and urged the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) to align ACP targets for 2025-26 with the State Focus Paper 2025-26, particularly in agriculture and MSME lending. This is crucial for Meghalaya’s goal of achieving a USD 10 billion economy by 2028.
It may be mentioned that the seminar was attended by senior officials of various government departments, banks, RBI, Lead District Managers, SLBC representatives, NGOs and other stakeholders.

Previous article
Tourist vehicle hijacked, wheels stolen in WJH
Next article
Shillong Jottings

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli, in Cuttack district of Odisha, on...

Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli,...
MEGHALAYA

Adelbert’s stout reply to VPP’s show-cause

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Suspended VPP MLA Adelbert Nongrum has maintained a stoic silence after the recent...
MEGHALAYA

State stresses need for wider consultation on rail project

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Railways may not be a closed chapter in Meghalaya just yet, as the...
MEGHALAYA

Paul underlines efforts in ILP pursuit, defends govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: In a defensive manoeuvre, the state government has stated that the ILP resolution...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli, in Cuttack district of Odisha, on...

NATIONAL 0
Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the...

Adelbert’s stout reply to VPP’s show-cause

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Suspended VPP MLA Adelbert...

State stresses need for wider consultation on rail project

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Railways may not be...
Load more

Popular news

Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli, in Cuttack district of Odisha, on...

NATIONAL 0
Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the...

Adelbert’s stout reply to VPP’s show-cause

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Suspended VPP MLA Adelbert...

State stresses need for wider consultation on rail project

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Railways may not be...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge