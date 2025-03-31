Tourist vehicle hijacked, wheels stolen in WJH

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, March 30: A tourist vehicle (Celerio) bearing registration number ML04D5287 was on Saturday hijacked, and all four alloy wheels were stolen near a house along the Mihmyntdu-Mookymphad road in West Jaintia Hills district.

After stealing the wheels, the miscreants abandoned the vehicle by the roadside.

In response to the incident, the Jowai-Shillong-Guwahati Tourist Cab Association (WJHD) has urged the public to report any individuals attempting to sell the stolen wheels.

Information can be shared by contacting 8415849847 or 8014330666, with assurances that informants’ identities will remain confidential.

The association has expressed concern over such crimes and urged vehicle owners to remain vigilant. It also called for community cooperation to prevent similar incidents in the future.