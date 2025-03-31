Monday, March 31, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tourist vehicle hijacked, wheels stolen in WJH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, March 30: A tourist vehicle (Celerio) bearing registration number ML04D5287 was on Saturday hijacked, and all four alloy wheels were stolen near a house along the Mihmyntdu-Mookymphad road in West Jaintia Hills district.
After stealing the wheels, the miscreants abandoned the vehicle by the roadside.
In response to the incident, the Jowai-Shillong-Guwahati Tourist Cab Association (WJHD) has urged the public to report any individuals attempting to sell the stolen wheels.
Information can be shared by contacting 8415849847 or 8014330666, with assurances that informants’ identities will remain confidential.
The association has expressed concern over such crimes and urged vehicle owners to remain vigilant. It also called for community cooperation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Previous article
Father Laloo ordained as Auxiliary Bishop of Shillong Archdiocese
Next article
NABARD estimates Rs 3,910 cr credit potential for Meghalaya

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli, in Cuttack district of Odisha, on...

Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli,...
MEGHALAYA

Adelbert’s stout reply to VPP’s show-cause

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Suspended VPP MLA Adelbert Nongrum has maintained a stoic silence after the recent...
MEGHALAYA

State stresses need for wider consultation on rail project

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Railways may not be a closed chapter in Meghalaya just yet, as the...
MEGHALAYA

Paul underlines efforts in ILP pursuit, defends govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: In a defensive manoeuvre, the state government has stated that the ILP resolution...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli, in Cuttack district of Odisha, on...

NATIONAL 0
Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the...

Adelbert’s stout reply to VPP’s show-cause

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Suspended VPP MLA Adelbert...

State stresses need for wider consultation on rail project

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Railways may not be...
Load more

Popular news

Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli, in Cuttack district of Odisha, on...

NATIONAL 0
Rescue operation under way after 11 coaches of the...

Adelbert’s stout reply to VPP’s show-cause

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Suspended VPP MLA Adelbert...

State stresses need for wider consultation on rail project

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Railways may not be...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge