Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya twin in matching outfits for Eid greetings

Mumbai, March 31: Actress Soha Ali Khan and her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turned heads with their matching outfits as they celebrated Eid. The mother-daughter duo looked picture-perfect in beautiful pink suits, radiating elegance and charm.

In a heartwarming post, Soha shared a video of their festive looks, with both wearing stunning suits that beautifully complemented each other. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress captioned the post, “Eid mubarak. Wishing you all a happy Eid filled with joy, prosperity and peace #eidulfitr.”

In the clip, Soha can be seen striking different poses with her little daughter, Inaaya. In one adorable moment, the little girl is seen kissing her mom on her cheeks. The video also captures Soha’s little pet dog.

The actress also added Jasleen Royal’s popular “Sahiba” song to the video. Meanwhile, Soha is grabbing eyeballs for her next project, “Chhorii 2,” where she takes on the role of the antagonist. Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to her role in the sequel, once again facing off against formidable paranormal forces in her fight to protect her child.

With even more intense horror elements and thrilling plot twists, the sequel promises to deliver a spine-chilling experience. “Chhorii 2” will see Soha Ali Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen, where she takes on a fresh new role. She will share the screen with Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is reprising her character from the first film.

This will be the first time the two actresses collaborate on a project. Speaking about the film and casting Soha, Vikram Malhotra, founder and chief executive officer of Abundantia Entertainment, said in a statement, “The success of ‘Chhorii’ reaffirmed that horror resonates deeply with audiences when it is rooted in strong storytelling and an immersive atmosphere.

The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with ‘Chhorii 2,’ where the horror intensifies and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm, once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can’t wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga.”

