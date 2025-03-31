Sparse ATM network, poor internet access frustrate visitors in M’laya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: Tourists visiting Meghalaya often find themselves in an unexpected struggle; not with the rugged terrain, but with something as basic as making a payment. The state’s unreliable internet connectivity and sparse ATM network have turned digital transactions into a frustrating experience, leaving many visitors stranded without cash in areas where UPI payments frequently fail. In a state that heavily depends on tourism, the lack of seamless digital payment options is not just an inconvenience but a glaring gap in infrastructure that affects both travelers and local businesses.

While urban hubs like Shillong and Tura have embraced digital transactions, the reality in rural and remote tourist spots is vastly different. Places like Dawki, Mawlynnong, and Shnongpdeng — among the most visited destinations — suffer from weak network coverage, often making UPI transactions impossible.

Visitors who assume they can rely on digital payments find themselves unable to pay for food, accommodation, or transport, as most local businesses insist on cash. The problem is compounded by the acute shortage of ATMs, many of which either run out of cash frequently or are located over 30 km away from major tourist spots.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s “State Wise and Region Wise Deployment of ATMs” report, Meghalaya has a low ATM density compared to other states. The situation worsens in rural districts, where access to banking infrastructure is severely limited. A recent State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) report of Meghalaya reveals that broadband coverage and digital transactions are still lacking in various districts, impacting the adoption of digital payments. Many tourists have reported being unaware of the cash dependency in these areas and had not withdrawn enough money beforehand, leading to distressing situations.

The digital divide in Meghalaya has been a long-standing issue. The “Meghalaya IT/ITeS Policy 2024” highlights that while digital payments are becoming ubiquitous in India, Meghalaya still faces challenges due to poor internet access. Local businesses that have attempted to adopt QR code payments often face transaction failures due to weak networks, forcing them to revert to cash transactions. Many small vendors also prefer cash payments to avoid transaction charges and digital taxation.

The state government has initiated efforts to address the issue by setting up 350 new mobile towers under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to improve network connectivity in rural areas. Additionally, banks have announced plans to expand ATM services in key tourist locations.