Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 41 in relief for businesses

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 1: In a big relief for industries and businesses that rely heavily on cooking fuel, oil marketing companies on Tuesday announced a price cut of Rs 41 on commercial LPG gas cylinders (19 kilograms).

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders used for household cooking remain unchanged in this revision. Effective from April 1, the current retail sale price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in New Delhi will be Rs 1,762.

In Mumbai, the current price is Rs 1,714.5, whereas in Kolkata, the price stands at Rs 1,872 and in Chennai, it is Rs 1,924.50. The previous revisions came on March 1, when commercial LPG prices were hiked by Rs 6 after a reduction of Rs 7 in February.

According to experts, the price adjustment of the commercial gas cylinders will directly benefit restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that use these LPG cylinders for daily operations.

The pricing adjustments are part of the regular monthly revisions based on global crude prices and other market factors. Meanwhile, the total number of refills of LPG cylinders by poor households under the PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have doubled in the past five years and the per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries has risen to nearly four-and-a-half cylinders per year, according to information tabled in the Parliament.

As on March 1, 2025, there are 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country. The refill cylinders under the scheme have doubled in five years. As many as 41.95 crore refills were delivered in 11 months of the current financial year (FY25) till February, up from 39.38 crore refills in the 12 months of 2023-24 marking the success of the scheme, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed the Parliament. The number of refills in 2019-20 stood at 22.80 crore, showing a nearly 100 per cent jump in this FY from five years ago. IANS

