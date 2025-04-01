Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Wish all take lessons from tribal communities, says Prez Murmu on ‘Sarhul’ festival

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 1: President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on Sarhul, a spring festival celebrated with special enthusiasm by the tribal community, and hoped that people would take lessons in preserving natural heritage while moving ahead on the path of development.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu on Tuesday shared her wishes in a post, writing, “Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of ‘Sarhul’ festival which is celebrated with special enthusiasm by the tribal community! On this festival, gratitude is expressed for the innumerable gifts of nature.

On this festival which marks the arrival of the New Year, I wish happiness and prosperity for all. It is my good wish that all countrymen, taking lessons from the tribal communities, move ahead on the path of development while preserving the natural heritage.”

The Sarhul festival is one of the most revered celebrations in tribal communities, especially in Jharkhand, Odisha, and other regions of Eastern India. It is rooted in nature worship and is dedicated to the veneration of Sal trees (Shorea robusta), which hold immense significance in the Adivasi tradition.

The Sal tree is believed to be the abode of Sarna Maa, the deity who protects villages from the forces of nature. Sarhul, which translates to “worship of the Sal tree”, celebrates the symbolic union of the Sun and the Earth.

It is a vibrant festival filled with cultural performances, traditional rituals, and expressions of gratitude for nature’s bountiful gifts. The official Twitter account of Jharkhand Tourism also joined in the celebrations, wishing everyone a joyous Sarhul festival.

“With the tinkling of Jhumar dance, resonance of folk songs, captivating beats of Mandar, and the wonderful decoration of the Akhara venue, Jharkhand Tourism Department wishes you all a very happy nature festival ‘Sona Sarhul’! Wishing you happiness and prosperity in your life from this holy land of forests and Sal trees,” the department wrote on X.

The festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for the tribal communities, symbolising their close relationship with nature and reinforcing the importance of preserving the environment while embracing progress.

IANS

Yunus statement on northeastern states offensive, condemnable: Assam CM Sarma
Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 41 in relief for businesses

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

