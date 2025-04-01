Tuesday, April 1, 2025
German woman raped by cab driver in Hyderabad

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, April 1: A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver on the outskirts of Hyderabad while she was on her way to airport, police said. The incident occurred on Monday night at Mamidipally under the Pahadishareef Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The victim complained to the police on Dial 100. Police have reportedly picked up a suspect and are questioning him. According to police, the German woman was visiting a friend in Hyderabad. They, along with some others, toured the city in a cab during the day. After dropping off other passengers, the cab driver proceeded to the airport to drop off the German woman. However, on the way to the airport, he stopped the vehicle at an isolated place at Mamidipally, allegedly raped her and escaped. After the victim complained to the police over the phone, police formed special teams to launch the hunt for the culprit. A rape case was registered under section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Pahadai Shareef Police Station.

The police sent the woman for medical examination. Her condition is stated to be stable. Police denied the rumours that the woman was gang-raped. They said only one person was involved. The foreigner had arrived in Hyderabad a week ago to visit her friend. She had developed a friendship with a person while he was studying in Germany. She had also reportedly visited Hyderabad earlier.

Police took a serious note of the incident and constituted special teams to nab the culprit. They reportedly picked a suspect and were questioning him. Senior police officials were investigating the incident, which has raised concern over the security of women travelling alone during night times. While the city has witnessed such incidents in the past, this is stated to be the first incident in which the victim is a foreigner.

IANS

