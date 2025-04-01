Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Rohit-Kohli to retain A+ BCCI contracts, Iyer to return but Kishan may remain out: Sources

Mumbai, April 1: Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to retain their A+ grade contract, which is worth Rs 7 crore in the BCCI’s annual player contracts. Even after retiring from the T20 format, Rohit and Kohli will continue in the elusive A+ category.

Shreyas Iyer, India’s leading run-getter in the recent Champions Trophy, is all set to make his comeback in the central contract list,” sources told IANS. “Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, who was notably excluded alongside Iyer last year, still has to wait for his return in central contracts,” it added.

All-rounder Axar Patel, who played a vital role in India’s unbeaten runs in the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, also stands a good chance to earn a promotion. Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma, who have been stellar performers for India in different formats in the last 12 months, also have a great chance to earn their first-ever central contract. Last week, the BCCI announced the annual retainers for the India senior women’s team for the 2024/25 cycle.

Earlier, IANS reported that the meeting between Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, and Devajit Saikia, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, was supposed to take place in Guwahati on Saturday but was postponed.

The meeting revolved around two major topics: annual retainers of the men’s team and initial make-up of the India ‘A’ as well as senior team for the tour of England. The conclusion of the Indian Premier League will kickstart the five-match series against England at Headingley from June 20. This would be India’s first Test series after losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia 3-1. India last won a Test series in England back in 2007.

IANS

