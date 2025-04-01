KSU puts conditions for nursing officers’ recruitment by NEIGRIHMS

Shillong, April 1: The KSU on Tuesday said that they will not allow NEIGRIHMS to conduct the recruitment of the nurses if they feel that the exercise is against the interest of the local candidates.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with NEIGRIHMS director, Prof Nalin Mehta, KSU Employment Monitoring Cell (EMC) chairman, Reuben said that they will wait for the reply of the director on the queries which they had raised in the memorandum which they had submitted to him.

Informing that the director has sought a week time reply to their queries, Najiar said that the student’s body will not allow the recruitment of the nurses if they are unhappy with the reply of the director.

He further stated that present advertisement to be kept in abeyance until the matters are being addressed and steps taken.

The KSU EMC chairman warned that any deviation from the above mentioned request will prompt the union to take a different course of action.

The KSU EMC chairman said that the Union has again observed various anomalies in the recent and present advertisement and published on 22nd March, 2025 and not January as stated in the advertisement.

He said that they are demanding that the age limit must be reinstated as 35 years instead of 30 years with other relaxation for reserved categories.

According to him, they wanted that there must be a 20:80 male-female ratio for nursing officers.

Informing out of the total 105 nursing officers vacant posts, he said that only two are reserved for the Schedule Tribes.

He said that recruitment must be done through offline mode (OMR) adding that roster register must be reviewed and plot accordingly as per reservation allotted.

“There has to be a clear indication of backlog vacancies and as to how many recruitment years they remained vacant and unfilled and as such has to be de-reserved and allotted elsewhere

Najiar said that the OBC reservation must be abolished in Group B & C in Meghalaya

since there is no OBC list.

The KSU EMC chairman also demanded that scheduled Caste reservation in Group B must be cut down to 1% as reserved in Group C based on population.

“We have demanded that OBC reservation of 27% in Group B and 5% in Group C must be reverted back to Scheduled Tribes of the State of Meghalaya (Khasi/ Jaintia/ Garo),” Najiar said.

He further stated that previous year recruitment also needs to be scrutinized based on the above-mentioned points and actions must be taken accordingly.

The KSU EM chairman also called upon the director to resolve and take necessary actions as to see that the rights of the indigenous tribals of the state are not infringed and also to uphold the standards of medical care in NEIGRIHMS which has fallen after the former recruitment which recruited ‘left over’ nurses.