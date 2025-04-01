AMKA begins Golden Jubilee celebrations at Purduwa Kharpati

Nongpoh, April 1: The All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA), an organization dedicated to the welfare of the Karbi community residing in Meghalaya, officially inaugurated its three-day Golden Jubilee celebrations today at Purduwa Kharpati, Ri Bhoi District.

AMKA was initially established in 1975 under the name Ri Bhoi Karbi Social Welfare Association (RKSWA). In 1985, it was renamed All Meghalaya Karbi Association following the collective decision of its leaders, members and the Karbi community in the state.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem attended the inaugural event as the chief guest. He hoisted the AMKA flag and released a commemorative souvenir to mark the occasion.

The event was also graced by key AMKA leaders, including Chief Adviser OL Terang, Adviser HS Engleng, President Robert Jone Ronghang, and Secretary Bistokan Timung, among others.

In his address, MLA Mayralborn Syiem extended his heartfelt congratulations to AMKA leaders, past and present, for their dedication and perseverance in sustaining the association over the years.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by leaders in any organization but commended AMKA’s leadership for their hard work and commitment, which has kept the association strong to this day.

He further emphasized that the Karbi people in Meghalaya are rightful residents of the state and should never consider themselves outsiders. He highlighted their deep-rooted presence in the region and the unity they share with the larger community, both historically and in the future.

The MLA assured that as a representative elected by the people, he remains committed to supporting AMKA and various villages in addressing developmental needs, preserving traditions and customs, and safeguarding land and natural resources.