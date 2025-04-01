Tuesday, April 1, 2025
NFR achieved key milestones in infrastructure expansion in 2024-25: Officials

By: Agencies

Guwahati, April 1: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, successfully completed and commissioned 1,141.388 Route Kilometers (RKM) of electrification in 2024-25, making it the highest-ever electrification achieved in a single fiscal year.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the NFR also successfully completed and commissioned 1,502.743 Track Kilometers (TKM) of electrification in the just concluded financial year (2024-25).

He said that the NFR has reached unprecedented milestones in the financial year 2024-25, setting new records in electrification, freight loading, punctuality and infrastructure development.

This significant achievement of the highest-ever electrification in a single financial year marks a major step in modernising railway operations and improving efficiency. According to the CPRO, in freight operations, the NFR recorded a 4.21 per cent growth in freight loading, increasing from 10.24 million tonnes (MT) in 2023-24 to 10.67 MT in 2024-25.

Freight earnings also saw a consistent rise of 8.19 per cent year-over-year, reaching Rs 1,299.643 crore in 2024-25 compared to Rs 1,201.224 crore in the previous year. The railway also achieved its best ever Petroleum, Oil & Lubricants (POL) loading, with 1,380 rakes dispatched in 2024-25.

Additionally, NFR made remarkable progress in train punctuality, securing the 7th highest position among all zonal railways, with an on-time performance of 80.68 per cent during 2024-25. To enhance passenger convenience, NFR introduced eight new train services, extended four pairs of mail/express trains and increased the frequency of four trains.

To accommodate growing passenger demand, 40 additional coaches were permanently augmented in 16 trains. Special train services also witnessed an increase, with 1,430 trips operated in 2024-25, up from 1,361 trips in 2023-24, ensuring greater accessibility for passengers.

Sharma said that in a significant boost to regional logistics, the first-ever freight consignment of BCN wagons reached Nischintapur terminal in Tripura capital Agartala, ensuring smoother goods movement.

Additionally, Meghalaya witnessed the arrival of its first freight-laden train at Mendipathar station on February 4, 2025, further promoting economic development and connectivity in the region. With these remarkable accomplishments in electrification, freight and passenger services, punctuality, and infrastructure development, the NFR continues to set new benchmarks in Indian Railways, contributing significantly to the region’s economic and transportation growth.

IANS

