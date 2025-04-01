Tuesday, April 1, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Waqf Bill: TDP issues whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha to support govt stand

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Amaravati, April 1: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a whip to all its Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha for April 2, when the Waqf Amendment Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the House.

The party has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha and support the government’s stand. “This directive comes in light of the scheduled introduction of the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be a matter of significant discussion in the House.

The party remains committed to ensuring that its stance on this important legislation is effectively represented,” the TDP, a partner in the BJP-led NDA government, said in a statement. G. M. Harish Balayogi, TDP’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, issued the whip.

“All TDP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, i.e 2nd April 2025. All members of TDP in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be present in the House, throughout the day on Wednesday, 2nd April 2025 and support the government’s stand,” reads the whip.

With 16 MPs in Lok Sabha, the TDP is a key partner in the Narendra Modi government, and its support will be crucial to pass the controversial bill. Muslim organisations on March 27 boycotted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Iftar party to protest his tacit support for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

On a call given by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Muslim leaders had stayed away from the Iftar and dinner. The boycott call was given to mount pressure on the TDP to make the Narendra Modi government withdraw the Waqf Bill.

The AIMPLB had called for a boycott of Iftar parties hosted by the TDP-led NDA government in Vijayawada and other places in Andhra Pradesh to demand that the TDP make the Union Government withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill from Parliament.

In October last year, an AIMPLB delegation had met Chandrababu Naidu and urged him to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Parliament. The delegation apprised the Chief Minister of their objections to the amendments proposed by the Narendra Modi government to the Waqf Act.

The Muslim leaders told Naidu that the proposed amendments would destroy Waqf properties and hurt the sentiments of Muslims. The leaders of AIMPLB and other organisations explained how the amendments would harm the very purpose of Waqf and would prove detrimental to the interests of the community. The TDP chief assured the Muslim leaders that the party would take an appropriate decision after a discussion over the issue.

IANS

Previous article
Assam govt launches entrepreneurship support scheme for women
Next article
NFR achieved key milestones in infrastructure expansion in 2024-25: Officials

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Israel Embassy shares Ghibli showcasing PM Modi-Netanyahu friendship

New Delhi, April 1: The Israel Embassy in India shared a heartwarming message on social media platform ‘X’...
NATIONAL

Not the first time that Waqf Act is being amended, says 2024 Bill

New Delhi, April 1: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which has triggered intense public debate and invited criticism...
NATIONAL

NFR achieved key milestones in infrastructure expansion in 2024-25: Officials

Guwahati, April 1: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of...
NATIONAL

Assam govt launches entrepreneurship support scheme for women

Guwahati, April 1: The Assam government on Tuesday launched a women entrepreneurship support scheme – Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Israel Embassy shares Ghibli showcasing PM Modi-Netanyahu friendship

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 1: The Israel Embassy in India...

Not the first time that Waqf Act is being amended, says 2024 Bill

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 1: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024,...

NFR achieved key milestones in infrastructure expansion in 2024-25: Officials

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 1: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates...
Load more

Popular news

Israel Embassy shares Ghibli showcasing PM Modi-Netanyahu friendship

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 1: The Israel Embassy in India...

Not the first time that Waqf Act is being amended, says 2024 Bill

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 1: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024,...

NFR achieved key milestones in infrastructure expansion in 2024-25: Officials

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 1: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge