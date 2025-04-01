Tuesday, April 1, 2025
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Northeast leaders slam Md Yunus for contentious remarks on region

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

GUWAHATI, April 1: Political leaders in the Northeast have strongly condemned Bangladesh interim government’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus’ contentious remarks on the Northeastern states of India during a recent visit to China.

Yunus had referred to the northeastern states as “landlocked” and suggested that Bangladesh could serve as their “guardian of ocean access”, positioning Bangladesh as a strategic partner for China in the region. A video of Yunus making the remarks went viral on social media on Monday, in which he had even called upon China to expand its influence in India’s northeastern states.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media on Tuesday to state, “The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh’ so called interim government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic “Chicken’s Neck” corridor.”

“Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor,” Sarma said.

“Additionally, exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be prioritised. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation. Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas,” the chief minister said.

Reacting strongly to the Bangladesh leader’s remarks on social media, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma said, “Rather than spending billions on innovative and challenging engineering ideas we might as well break up Bangladesh and have our own access to the sea. The Chittagong hill tracts were always inhabited by indigenous tribes which always wanted to be part of India since 1947. There are lakhs and lakhs of Tripuri, Garo, Khasi and Chakma people who reside in Bangladesh in terrible conditions in their traditional lands. This should be utilised for our national interest and for their wellbeing.”

“Time for India to make a route to the ocean by supporting our indigenous people who once ruled Chittagong so we are no longer dependent on an ungrateful regime. India’s biggest mistake was to let go of the port in 1947, despite the hill people living there, wanting to be a part of the Indian union. Mr Yunus may think he is the guardian of the ocean but the reality is he is a stop-gap leader at the age of almost 85,” Debbarma said.

The Bangladesh interim government’s chief adviser’s “reckless comments” were also condemned by former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

“It is apparent that Md Yunus and his interim government in Bangladesh are attempting to frame the Northeast as a strategic pawn to serve their geopolitical ambitions. Such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader, and I condemn his remarks in the strongest possible terms.”

“Let it be made absolutely clear. India’s unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone. Md Yunus must exercise restraint; making reckless comments about a nation like India is not only unwise but also lead to consequences he may come to regret,” Singh said.

Previous article
AMKA begins Golden Jubilee celebrations at Purduwa Kharpati

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

AMKA begins Golden Jubilee celebrations at Purduwa Kharpati

Nongpoh, April 1: The All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA), an organization dedicated to the welfare of the Karbi...
MEGHALAYA

KSU puts conditions for nursing officers’ recruitment by NEIGRIHMS

Shillong, April 1: The KSU on Tuesday said that they will not allow NEIGRIHMS to conduct the recruitment...
NATIONAL

SC dismisses plea against Gujarat govt’s acquisition of Sabarmati Ashram

New Delhi, April 1: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Mahatma Gandhi's...
NATIONAL

Achieved new milestone, Left-wing extremism most affected districts down to 6, says HM Shah

Raipur, April 1: India has taken a big leap forward in its mission to eradicate Naxalism, marking a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AMKA begins Golden Jubilee celebrations at Purduwa Kharpati

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, April 1: The All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA),...

KSU puts conditions for nursing officers’ recruitment by NEIGRIHMS

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 1: The KSU on Tuesday said that...

SC dismisses plea against Gujarat govt’s acquisition of Sabarmati Ashram

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 1: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

AMKA begins Golden Jubilee celebrations at Purduwa Kharpati

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, April 1: The All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA),...

KSU puts conditions for nursing officers’ recruitment by NEIGRIHMS

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 1: The KSU on Tuesday said that...

SC dismisses plea against Gujarat govt’s acquisition of Sabarmati Ashram

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 1: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge