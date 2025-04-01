Northeast leaders slam Md Yunus for contentious remarks on region

GUWAHATI, April 1: Political leaders in the Northeast have strongly condemned Bangladesh interim government’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus’ contentious remarks on the Northeastern states of India during a recent visit to China.

Yunus had referred to the northeastern states as “landlocked” and suggested that Bangladesh could serve as their “guardian of ocean access”, positioning Bangladesh as a strategic partner for China in the region. A video of Yunus making the remarks went viral on social media on Monday, in which he had even called upon China to expand its influence in India’s northeastern states.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media on Tuesday to state, “The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh’ so called interim government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic “Chicken’s Neck” corridor.”

“Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor,” Sarma said.

“Additionally, exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be prioritised. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation. Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas,” the chief minister said.

Reacting strongly to the Bangladesh leader’s remarks on social media, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma said, “Rather than spending billions on innovative and challenging engineering ideas we might as well break up Bangladesh and have our own access to the sea. The Chittagong hill tracts were always inhabited by indigenous tribes which always wanted to be part of India since 1947. There are lakhs and lakhs of Tripuri, Garo, Khasi and Chakma people who reside in Bangladesh in terrible conditions in their traditional lands. This should be utilised for our national interest and for their wellbeing.”

“Time for India to make a route to the ocean by supporting our indigenous people who once ruled Chittagong so we are no longer dependent on an ungrateful regime. India’s biggest mistake was to let go of the port in 1947, despite the hill people living there, wanting to be a part of the Indian union. Mr Yunus may think he is the guardian of the ocean but the reality is he is a stop-gap leader at the age of almost 85,” Debbarma said.

The Bangladesh interim government’s chief adviser’s “reckless comments” were also condemned by former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

“It is apparent that Md Yunus and his interim government in Bangladesh are attempting to frame the Northeast as a strategic pawn to serve their geopolitical ambitions. Such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader, and I condemn his remarks in the strongest possible terms.”

“Let it be made absolutely clear. India’s unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone. Md Yunus must exercise restraint; making reckless comments about a nation like India is not only unwise but also lead to consequences he may come to regret,” Singh said.