Wednesday, April 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CEM told to probe ‘illegal’ toll at KHADC check gates

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The Voice of the People Party (VPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) has been urged to launch an inquiry into alleged illegal collections at the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) check gates.
Speaking to reporters after meeting KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah on Tuesday, Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) president Donbok Dkhar stated that if it is proven that the lessee awarded the contract to operate these check gates is involved in illegal collections, the council should revoke their tender.
He revealed that complaints have been pouring in about unauthorised collections at these check gates. Dkhar also cited a specific incident at the Mawryngkneng check gate, where personnel allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from trucks transporting charcoal.
The HITO president further informed that the KHADC CEM assured them that the council has already terminated the lessee’s contract. He added that starting Monday, the council will directly manage the Mawryngkneng check gate.

