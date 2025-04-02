Wednesday, April 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NPP demands apology from Biren after spat with Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The NPP has hit back at former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing him of creating the ongoing crisis in Manipur.
A fresh political storm has erupted on social media between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Biren Singh. The controversy arose after Sangma strongly objected to a post by Singh, which he claims wrongly drags his late father, Purno Agitok Sangma, into the ethnic conflicts in the Northeast, including Manipur.
The online exchange underscores the deepening political fault lines in the region, with Singh accusing Sangma of exploiting Manipur’s turmoil for political gain.
On Tuesday, NPP working president and Cabinet Minister Marcuise Marak criticised Singh, stating that he was responsible for the crisis in Manipur but is now shifting the blame onto others. “This is unacceptable, and we condemn it. I demand an apology from the former CM,” Marak said.
He further emphasized that Purno Sangma was a national leader who worked for the greater good of the people. “His goal was to unite, not divide,” Marak said, suggesting that Singh’s remarks were likely influenced by NPP’s decision to withdraw support from his government in Manipur.

Previous article
CEM told to probe ‘illegal’ toll at KHADC check gates
Next article
Govt temporarily stops liquor licence issuance to monitor biz

Related articles

REGIONAL

NE leaders flay Bangladesh’s sinister eyes on Seven Sisters

Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be...
MEGHALAYA

KSU threatens to halt NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Tuesday said it will not allow NEIGRIHMS...
INTERNATIONAL

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday. The NDRF has...
MEGHALAYA

Govt, KHADC may enter deadlock over nominated MDC, say sources

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Voice of the People Party (VPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) is expected to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NE leaders flay Bangladesh’s sinister eyes on Seven Sisters

REGIONAL 0
Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to...

KSU threatens to halt NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Khasi Students’ Union...

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday

INTERNATIONAL 0
NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at...
Load more

Popular news

NE leaders flay Bangladesh’s sinister eyes on Seven Sisters

REGIONAL 0
Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to...

KSU threatens to halt NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Khasi Students’ Union...

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday

INTERNATIONAL 0
NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge