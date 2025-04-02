NPP demands apology from Biren after spat with Conrad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The NPP has hit back at former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing him of creating the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

A fresh political storm has erupted on social media between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Biren Singh. The controversy arose after Sangma strongly objected to a post by Singh, which he claims wrongly drags his late father, Purno Agitok Sangma, into the ethnic conflicts in the Northeast, including Manipur.

The online exchange underscores the deepening political fault lines in the region, with Singh accusing Sangma of exploiting Manipur’s turmoil for political gain.

On Tuesday, NPP working president and Cabinet Minister Marcuise Marak criticised Singh, stating that he was responsible for the crisis in Manipur but is now shifting the blame onto others. “This is unacceptable, and we condemn it. I demand an apology from the former CM,” Marak said.

He further emphasized that Purno Sangma was a national leader who worked for the greater good of the people. “His goal was to unite, not divide,” Marak said, suggesting that Singh’s remarks were likely influenced by NPP’s decision to withdraw support from his government in Manipur.