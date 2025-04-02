Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Govt, KHADC may enter deadlock over nominated MDC, say sources

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The Voice of the People Party (VPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) is expected to recommend a name for the nominated Member of District Council (MDC) to the state government in the coming days. But sources suggest that the state government may not accept the KHADC EC’s recommendation for the nominated MDC.
Sources indicate that the EC is awaiting the party leadership’s decision on which leader will be proposed for the position.
This situation echoes past tensions between the state government and the KHADC over the nomination process. In December 2015, the KHADC unanimously passed a resolution during a special session, nominating retired KHADC Judge J Reenbohn as the Council’s nominated member.
At the time, the EC, led by former Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pynshngain N Syiem, criticised the Congress-led state government for recommending a different nominee to the KHADC, despite the Council already forwarding the name of a non-political candidate, J Reenbohn, for the post.
Instead, the Congress-led government recommended a former minister for the position, bypassing the KHADC resolution. This led to a deadlock, with the Governor returning both proposals to the state government for a final decision. As a result, no nominated MDC was appointed during that period.
To address this issue, the previous EC had proposed forming a sub-committee to amend the district council rules, allowing the council itself to appoint a nominated member rather than relying on the state government’s recommendation.

