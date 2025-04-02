Wednesday, April 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen told to push for NEHU VC’s ouster

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) NEHU Unit have urged Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to push for the immediate removal of the university’s Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and other “incompetent” officials.
The student bodies petitioned the minister on Tuesday, seeking her support in resolving the issues affecting the students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff of the university, which have persisted for an extended period.
The stakeholders of NEHU have repeatedly protested and agitated against Shukla for his failure to effectively discharge his duties and his alleged mismanagement of the university affairs.
In response to these grievances, members of the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit staged a hunger strike last year. The strike was put on hold following assurances from the Union Education Ministry that necessary action would be taken.
Subsequently, in its order, the ministry constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations. During the committee’s visit to NEHU, the organisations submitted all relevant documents and evidence supporting the student bodies’ claims. The committee was granted a 15-day extension to submit its report. However, there has been no official action, leaving the university community in a continued state of uncertainty and discontent.

