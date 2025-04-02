Solar fences lifeline to education at schools vulnerable to invasion by wild elephants

Guwahati, April 2: The normal course of life of common people is severely affected when human elephant conflict (HEC) rages in a particular geographical area. In such a situation, the education of children from affected areas becomes one of the worst casualties.

“The physical existence of this school for imparting regular education for its over 90 students wouldn’t have been possible but for the 400-meter-long solar powered fence that has been installed around it by the NGO Aaranyak as wild elephants roam around the institution even in daytime and caused damage to the school on several occasions in the past,” said Rupkanta Duarah Head Teacher of Kalioni Bagan L P School at Bokial in Golaghat district of Assam.

Forty-eight Lower Primary students, 38 students at the Anganbadi centre in the school premises and 15 pre-primary level students would have nowhere to go to attend classes had not the school been secured from wild elephants by the solar fence that was installed on August 27, 2022.

“Wild elephants coming out of their resting place in a forest area inside Gutibari Tea Estate in the vicinity, go to the Kalioni River that flows by the western side of the school. As soon as the elephants appear during school hours, we switch on the solar fence’s energy station so as to keep the elephants off the school premises and continue with the classes,” the Head Teacher said.

Premier biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) while implementing its community-centric HEC mitigation strategy in various affected areas spread across the state, have come across several government-run schools where imparting education has become next to impossible because of the raging HEC situation.

Giving priority to the education for the children from those HEC hotspots, Aaranyak with consent of respective local administration, school management committee and cooperation from local communities have installed solar powered fences around eight such schools in the state so far to facilitate regular education for children notwithstanding the HEC hurdle.

Five of such solar-fenced schools which are located in Bhergaon Development Block of Udalguri district, have been lauded by the NITI Aayog in its report on regional workshop on “Improving the Education KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) in Aspirational Districts and Blocks”.

The Niti Aayaog, in the report has mentioned, “ Aaranyak NGO, with support from State Bank of India Foundation, introduced an innovative solution : solar-powered electric fence around five schools under Bhergaon Development Block. This eco-friendly fence emits a mild electric pulse, harmlessly deterring elephants ensuring safety. Powered by solar energy, it is sustainable, cost-effective measure balancing human and wildlife needs.

Thalung L P School at Kalikhola in Udalguri district of Assam was damaged by wild elephants several times till Aaranyak installed a 180-meter-long solar powered fence around it on September 19, 2024 to facilitate uninterrupted education for its 30 students including 14 girls.

“A part of the school building that was damaged by wild elephants long back has remained unrestored till date,” said teacher Harilal Sarkar adding that wild elephants could not force into the school premises since installation of the fence.

Such stretches of solar powered fence installed by Aaranyak have been become lifelines for Bhumi L P School at Khairabari Block in Udalguri district with 30 students including 13 girls ; No.2 Bholatar Dara Chuba L P School under Khairabari Block in Udalguri district with 63 students including 25 girls ; No.331 Nonke Sonajuli L P School at Sonajuli Village at Kalikhola in Udalguri district ; No. 2 L P School at Teenali Division of Budlapara Tea Estate in Udalguri district with 54 students ; No. 2 Tankibasti L P School I Udalguri district with 40 students and Kashibari Kochpara L P School with 24 students including 13 girls in Goalpara district.

Over the years Aaranyak have secured and facilitated education despite the raging HEC situation in these eight schools having altogether about 400 students by installing solar powered fences with support from US Fish and Wildlife Services and SBI Foundation.

“A 400-meter solar fence was installed around Bhumi L P School in August 2024 by Aaranyak thereby facilitating survival of the school thwarting attacks by wild elephants,” said Head Teacher Bholanath Sharma.

His comments were echoed by his counterpart at No. 2 Bholatar Dara Chuba L P School Tarabir Chetry. A 150-meter solar fence that was installed on July 6, 2024, has secured this school from being attacked by wild elephants.

“A 400-meter solar fence was installed around the school on October 20, 2023 to prevent wild elephants from repeatedly attacking the water tank and the mid-day meal food items storage,” said Bibindra Basumatary, Head Teacher of No. 331 Nonke Sonajuli L P School.

“A 200-meter solar fence was installed around No. 2 L P School in Budlapara Tea Estate in March 2024 to facilitate uninterrupted education for 54 students from the tea tribe community,” said Kalishta Lakra, Assistant Teacher of the school.

“Aaranyak have installed solar fences around these schools to protect those from wild elephants mostly with support from SBI Foundation. The wild elephants usually tend to force their way into such schools after being lured by the smell of rice stored for mid-day meals for students,” Aaranyak official Anjan Baruah.