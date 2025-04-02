GI tag for Meghalaya’s Ryndia, boon to state’s indigenous textiles

Shillong, April 2: A new chapter for Meghalaya’s Ryndia & Meghalaya Textiles commences, as the state has secured the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its handwoven, handspun, naturally dyed, organically produced, ethically sourced fabric – the Ryndia, along with Meghalaya Handloom Products, as announced by the GI Authority, Registrar Geographical Indications, Geographical Indications Registry, Intellectual Property Office, Government of India, which was uploaded as duly registered as a G.I on the official website of the G.I Authority.

The Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya had consistently and proactively anchored the entire exercise with the support of NABARD & Technical Assistance of Dr. Rajnikanth, and actively facilitated & supported the joint applications made by the Textiles Department & the Meghalaya Ryndia Producers Association, over the past 4 years. The journey was initiated by the Department of Textiles, immediately after the landmark official recognition and declaration Umden – Diwon as the state’s first Eri Silk village on 12th February 2021.

Frederick Roy Kharkongor IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Textiles led a delegation comprising Textiles Department officials, the Meghalaya Ryndia Producers Association and practising weavers cum artisans from the Silk village to actively support the GI application at the final Consultative GI Group meeting convened by the Office of Geographical Indications Registry, Government of India held in Kolkata on November 20th 2024.

The above efforts have effectively synchronised with the overall dynamic vision of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Minister Textiles Paul Lyngdoh to collectively leverage the State’s inherent & tangible soft power and to vigorously promote Brand Meghalaya through its unique products & immersive experiences which culminated in the GI recognition for Meghalaya’s Ryndia and Meghalaya Khasi Handloom Products.