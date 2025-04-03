Thursday, April 3, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Govt scraps charges on updating nominee details in PPF accounts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 3: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday that the government has issued a Gazette Notification to bar financial institutions from levying any charges for modifying or updating nominee details in PPF (Public Provident Fund) accounts.

“Recently it was informed that a fee was being levied by financial institutions for updating/modifying nominee details in PPF accounts. Necessary changes are now made in the Government Savings Promotion General Rules 2018 via Gazette Notification April 2, 2025, to remove any charges on the updation of nominees for PPF accounts,” the Finance Minister posted on X along with a copy of the Gazette Notification.

The Banking Amendment Bill 2025, passed recently, allows the nomination of up to four persons for the payment of depositors’ money, articles kept in safe custody and safety lockers, the Finance Minister said.

A PPF account is a long-term, government-backed savings scheme offering tax-free returns and a secure way to accumulate wealth for those looking for safe investments. PPF offers a guaranteed interest rate, which makes it a safe investment option, unlike investments in shares of companies that are subject to risks in the stock markets due to fluctuating prices.

PPF is designed for long-term savings, with a lock-in period of 15 years. Deposits made into a PPF account are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act which are offered to encourage savings by individuals.

PPF savings have an advantage as both the interest earned and the final maturity amount are tax-free. There is also an element of flexibility in PPF accounts as a portion of the balance can be withdrawn after five years if a person so desires. Besides, loans can also be taken against a PPF investment.

Any resident Indian can open a PPF account, including minors. The minimum limit for a deposit is fixed at Rs 500, while the maximum is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year. The PPF account can also be extended for five years after the initial 15-year maturity period is over. IANS

Previous article
Myanmar hit by 66 aftershocks following deadly earthquake
Next article
Supreme Court stays tree felling on land near Hyderabad University

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings from the 18th...
NATIONAL

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha for...
NATIONAL

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) on Thursday urged both Central...
NATIONAL

US tariffs give India a definitive edge over China in key sectors

New Delhi, April 3: The reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US will undoubtedly hit all countries but Indian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special...

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has...

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North...
Load more

Popular news

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special...

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has...

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge