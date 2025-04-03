Thursday, April 3, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Supreme Court stays tree felling on land near Hyderabad University

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 3: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed tree felling on 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli near the Hyderabad Central University. The apex court, in an interim order, directed the state Chief Secretary to ensure that no felling of trees takes place till further orders.

A bench of Justice B. R. Gavai and Justice A. G. Masih also directed the Registrar of the Telangana High Court to inspect the site and submit a report by 3.30 p.m. on Thursday. The bench passed the interim order after senior advocate K.

Parmeshwar, the amicus curiae in forest cases, made an oral mention of tree felling on the land. Further hearing is scheduled after receipt of the report from the Registrar of the Telangana High Court later in the day.

The bench observed that the newspapers depict vast deforestation in the Kancha Gachibowli forest. The news reports show that authorities have resorted to the felling of trees, taking advantage of long holidays over the weekend. It noted the reports that the forest area houses eight types of scheduled animals.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday had stayed tree felling and other works on the land till Thursday. It pronounced the interim order while hearing the Public Interest Litigations filed by HCU students and Vata Foundation. While adjourning the hearing to Thursday, the court directed the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) to stop the work.

Vata Foundation, an NGO working for environmental conservation, sought deemed forest status for the land and demanded that it be declared a national park under Section 35 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The petitioner’s counsel also submitted to the court that the HCU campus had all the features of biodiversity hotspots and was ecologically sensitive, as recognised by the Supreme Court for conferment of deemed forest status in the Godavarman case.

The petitioners submitted to the court that the government in June last year issued a Government Order, allotting 400 acres of government land to the TGIIC. They argued that even if this is government land, the authorities concerned have to follow the Supreme Court orders.

The court was told that heavy vehicles were being used to uproot trees and to level the ground. The counsel for the petitioners contended that, as per the Supreme Court order, a committee of experts has to be constituted to remove trees from a forested land. If the land inhabited by wildlife is to be levelled, an expert committee has to visit that place and study it for a month.

The petitioners told the court that the land has three lakes, several rocks, and many species of animals and birds, and they need to be protected. The court was told that authorities were acting against the Supreme Court guidelines, and for the last few days, a tense situation has been prevailing there.

IANS

Previous article
Govt scraps charges on updating nominee details in PPF accounts
Next article
Elevating relations to Strategic Partnership, India and Thailand sign agreements in key sectors

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings from the 18th...
NATIONAL

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha for...
NATIONAL

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) on Thursday urged both Central...
NATIONAL

US tariffs give India a definitive edge over China in key sectors

New Delhi, April 3: The reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US will undoubtedly hit all countries but Indian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special...

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has...

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North...
Load more

Popular news

Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special...

Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has...

NE tea planters’ body urge Centre, Assam govt to allow oil palm trees planting in tea gardens

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 3: Leading tea planters' body, the North...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge