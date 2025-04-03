New parking policy faults rapid urban expansion for congestion

Meghalaya Parking Policy focuses on long-term strategies to manage urban mobility in Shillong, Tura

SHILLONG, April 2: The Meghalaya Parking Policy has revealed an annual vehicle growth rate of 11.47% in Shillong and 6.8% in Tura. It also said the annual opportunity cost loss due to traffic congestion in Shillong is Rs 550 crore.

According to the policy, the rapid urban expansion of Meghalaya’s key centres, particularly Shillong and Tura, has brought with it a surge in vehicle ownership, leading to severe traffic congestion and a growing parking crisis. The increase in the number of private vehicles, contributing to the annual vehicle growth rate in Shillong (11.47%) and Tura (6.8%), has put immense pressure on the limited urban infrastructure.

It also pointed out that unregulated on-street parking has exacerbated congestion, with major roads in Shillong’s core areas witnessing parking utilisation exceeding 100% during peak hours.

On measures to tackle the issue, the government has introduced the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024 (SUMP) and a comprehensive parking policy aimed at addressing these challenges.

The government’s approach focuses on a blend of immediate interventions and long-term strategies to manage urban mobility sustainably. The policy aims to shift 30% of private vehicle trips to public transport and shared mobility while dedicating 30% of road space to non-motorised transport.

The introduction of structured parking reforms, stricter enforcement measures, and regulatory frameworks is a pivotal component of this initiative. To streamline efforts, a Traffic and Parking Management Cell has been established under the Urban Affairs department, tasked with planning and overseeing parking regulations. Zonal Task Forces, involving traffic police, urban planners, and local community representatives, will play a crucial role in developing localised parking strategies tailored to specific urban demands.

A significant component of the policy is the introduction of Area Parking Plans, ensuring differentiated pricing and regulations based on the intensity of demand in various parts of the city. High-demand commercial zones, secondary roads, and residential streets will each have distinct parking rules to optimise space utilisation.

The government has also emphasised that parking will no longer be free or subsidised, with dynamic pricing structures introduced to curb excessive private vehicle dependence.

On-street parking will be priced higher than off-street alternatives to encourage the use of designated parking facilities, and long-duration street parking in congested areas will attract premium charges. Additionally, park-and-ride services near transport hubs will be incentivised to promote public transport use.

Technological interventions are central to the new framework, the policy says. The government is set to implement smart parking solutions, including digital payment systems, automated parking meters, and real-time information displays to help drivers locate available parking spaces.

The integration of parking management with the city’s Integrated Command and Control Centre will ensure effective enforcement and monitoring. Collaboration with local communities and private landowners is also being explored to develop additional off-street parking infrastructure, with financial incentives to encourage participation.