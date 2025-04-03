Meghalaya’s Ryndia silk gets GI tag

SHILLONG, April 2: Meghalaya has achieved the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its traditional handwoven fabric, Ryndia, along with Meghalaya Handloom Products. The announcement was made by the Geographical Indications (GI) Authority under the Government of India and has been officially listed on the GI Authority’s website.

The GI tag is a prestigious recognition that protects and promotes indigenous products by certifying their authenticity and unique origin. For Meghalaya, this marks a new chapter in preserving and promoting its rich textile heritage.

Ryndia is a handwoven, handspun, naturally dyed, and ethically sourced fabric made from Eri silk. Deeply rooted in the culture of Meghalaya’s Khasi community, Ryndia is known for its soft texture, durability, and sustainable production process. Unlike conventional silk, Eri silk does not involve harming silkworms, making it an eco-friendly choice.

The weaving tradition has been passed down for generations, with artisans using organic dyes derived from plants and minerals to create its distinct earthy tones.

The Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya, spearheaded the effort to secure the GI tag, working persistently over four years with the support of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and technical assistance from Dr. Rajnikanth.

The initiative gained momentum after the official recognition of Umden-Diwon as Meghalaya’s first Eri Silk village in 2021.

Frederick Roy Kharkongor, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Department of Textiles, led a delegation including officials, members of the Meghalaya Ryndia Producers Association, and local weavers to support the GI application. Their efforts culminated in the final Consultative GI Group meeting, held in Kolkata on November 20, 2024, where the application was reviewed and approved.

The GI tag is expected to open new opportunities for Meghalaya’s artisans and handloom sector, enhancing market value and ensuring protection against imitation. It will also boost sustainable livelihoods and encourage younger generations to take up the traditional craft.