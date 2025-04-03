New snakehead species of fish found in Chokpot

SHILLONG, March 2: Meghalaya has once again gained recognition in the scientific community with the discovery of a new snakehead fish species, Channa nachi, found in a stream near Chokpot village in South Garo Hills.

A team of researchers — J Praveenraj, N Moulitharan, A Pavan Kumar, RS Naveen, T Thackeray, R Yumnam, and SD Gurumayum — described the species in a recent study, highlighting its unique features and ecological significance.

The study notes that Channa nachi was found in a shallow, slow-flowing tributary of the Simsang river, a habitat rich in biodiversity. The stream also supports other freshwater species such as Schistura reticulofasciata, Dario kajal, and Pseudolaguvia sp., but Channa nachi stands out due to its striking appearance and distinct morphology.

According to the study, Channa nachi belongs to the genus Channa, a group of elongated, predatory fish known as snakeheads, which are capable of surviving in low-oxygen environments. Researchers described the species as having a slender body with a bicolor pattern — creamish-yellow to pale-brown in the front and a rich blue in the rear, Pale-blue marbling on the ventral side, 10-12 pale brown saddles on the dorsal half, Absence of spots or blotches and No transverse markings on the caudal fin.

The name Channa nachi is derived from the Garo language, where “nachi” is a local term for the fish, reinforcing the cultural connection between the region’s indigenous communities and their aquatic biodiversity.

Farham Sangma, a local nature enthusiast, first spotted the fish in 2020 and shared images with Dr Praveenraj, leading to its identification as a new species. Recognising his role in the discovery, researchers have proposed the common name “Farham’s snakehead.”

“This discovery highlights the importance of local knowledge in scientific research,” the study stated. “Ornamental fish collectors from Northeast India have been instrumental in identifying new species, including Channa andrao, Channa bipuli, and Channa aristonei.”

The unique coloration and patterns of Channa nachi make it a potential candidate for the international ornamental fish trade. In recent years, colorful snakeheads from Northeast India have gained popularity among aquarium enthusiasts worldwide, bringing attention to the region’s rich aquatic biodiversity.

However, scientists emphasise the need for standardised species descriptions using both morphological and molecular data to ensure accuracy in future identifications.

“The discovery of Channa nachi is another example of Northeast India’s untapped biodiversity,” the study mentioned. “There is an urgent need for conservation measures to protect these unique species and their fragile habitats.”