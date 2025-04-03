Shah moves resolution in LS seeking approval of President’s Rule in Manipur

GUWAHATI, April 3: Union home minister Amit Shah has moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha for approval of the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur. The resolution was thereafter adopted by the lower House.

The House also expressed its respect, sympathy and deep sorrow for those who lost their lives in the violence in Manipur.

Introducing the resolution, Shah said ethnic violence between two communities in Manipur had started owing to a decision by the Manipur High Court regarding a reservation-related dispute.

Shah further said there has been no violence in Manipur for nearly four months, from December 2024 to March 2025, and provisions for food, medicine and medical facilities have been ensured in the camps.

“Before the High Court order, there was not a single day of shutdown and blockade in Manipur and there was no violence in the six years of BJP rule since 2017,” he said.

He said that in a specific situation, when both communities interpreted a High Court decision as being against them, violence erupted within just two days.

The Union home minister appealed to all members, urging them not to politicise the issue, as the government was making every possible effort to restore peace in Manipur.

Shah informed that after the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, discussions were held with both communities, and separate meetings with all organisations from both communities have taken place. He also informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs will soon convene a joint meeting.

“While the government is working to find a path to end the violence, the top priority is to establish peace. There have been no deaths in Manipur for the past four months, with only two people injured, and the situation is largely under control,” he said.

The home minister also informed that after the Manipur chief minister resigned, the Governor held discussions with 37 BJP members, six members from NPP, five from NPF, one from JD(U), and five members from Congress.

He said that when most of the members stated that they were not in a position to form the government, the Cabinet recommended the imposition of President’s Rule, which was accepted by the President.

Shah further stated that the government wants peace to be restored in Manipur as soon as possible, along with rehabilitation efforts and healing the wounds of the affected people.

He said online arrangements for technical and medical education have been made and for primary education, classes have been set up inside the camps, where arrangements for their studies have been made.

“An unfortunate decision led to the violence, which was immediately brought under control. Of the 260 deaths in the violence, 80 per cent occurred in the first month, while the remaining deaths occurred in the following months,” the home minister said.