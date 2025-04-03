Thailand releases special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings during PM Modi’s visit

Bangkok, April 3: Thailand on Thursday released a special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings from the 18th century during the first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the country.

“I am grateful to the Government of Thailand for issuing a special postage stamp based on the 18th century Ramayan mural paintings to commemorate my visit,” the Prime Minister stated.

In another special gesture, spotlighting the shared civilizational bond between the two countries, PM Modi was presented with the holy scriptures – World Tipitaka in Pali – by Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra following their bilateral discussions at the Government House in Bangkok on Thursday.

The day witnessed another cultural connection with PM Modi witnessing an enriching performance of the Thai Ramayana ‘Ramakien’ soon after he landed in Bangkok.

“Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand. The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia,” said Prime Minister Modi.

India’s bilateral relations with Thailand are rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions, and extensive people-to-people contacts. The shared link of Buddhism is reflected in regular pilgrimages to places of Buddhist interest in India by a large number of Thai people.

Hindu elements can be found among those reflected in Thai architecture, arts, sculpture, dance, drama and literature. Thai language incorporates Pali and Sanskrit influences. Thursday’s special gestures also highlight how India’s rich traditions are on full display during PM Modi’s foreign visits. During his visit to Mauritius in March 2025, PM Modi visited Ganga Talao, signifying spiritual unity between India and Mauritius.

He offered prayers and immersed the holy water from the Triveni Sangam at the sacred site. The Prime Minister’s gesture of bringing the holy water from the revered Mahakumbh Mela to Ganga Talao signified not only the spiritual unity between the two nations, but also their commitment to preserve and nurture the rich traditions that form the foundation of their shared cultural ties.

In Kuwait last December, PM Modi met two Kuwaiti nationals who are renowned for translating and publishing Arabic versions of the Mahabharata and Ramayana. During his visit to Brazil in November 2024, PM Modi was welcomed with the chanting of mantras.

During the same visit, he also witnessed a Ramayana enactment in Rio de Janeiro performed by the students of Vishwa Vidya, a Brazilian organisation dedicated to promoting Vedanta and Sanskrit.

The founder of Vishwa Vidya, Jonas Masseti (also known as Vishwanath), welcomed the Prime Minister in Sanskrit. The Vishwa Vidya group had also performed Vedic chants and welcomed the Prime Minister upon his arrival at the hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

In Guyana in November 2024, PM Modi witnessed soulful Ram Bhajans as well as Vedic chants by children. Before that, during his visit to Russia, PM Modi witnessed Russian nationals singing Krishna Bhajan in his welcome at Kazan.

In Laos, PM Modi was welcomed by locals with chants of Gayatri Mantra. During the same visit, he witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan – called Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram – performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang.

Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, and the epic reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilization connection between the two countries. Several facets of Indian culture and tradition have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries. During PM Modi’s visit to Italy in 2021, community members in Rome chanted the Shiva Mantra during the PM’s presence.

IANS