Friday, April 4, 2025
Tura MP state walk-out of Parliament over recent church attack in Jabalpur

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 3: Tura MP Saleng Sangma and other Opposition members in Lok Sabha today staged a walk out over the recent attack on a church by right wing groups in Jabalpur.

Sangma said that the attacks on Christian community have increased in country with as many a 753 attacks on Christians in last one year.

Sangma also slammed the NDA Government saying they have bulldozed their way in passing the Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha.

“We waited till 2.30 am to speak on the issue of Waqf and Manipur but we were not allowed to speak .This is a murder of democracy and also unconstitutional,” Saleng Sangma said over telephone from Parliament

