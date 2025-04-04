IB woman officer suicide: Trouble mounts for absconding colleague as rape charges included

Thiruvananthapuram, April 4: The Kerala Police, on the lookout for the absconding male colleague of a woman IB official, who ended her life by jumping in front of a train 12 days back, on Friday included charges of rape against him.

This fresh development came after the 24-year-old woman IB official’s father gave crucial evidence against Sukanth Suresh, presently working at the Cochin International Airport and with whom she was in a relationship.

Suresh has been on the run since March 24, when the woman official ended her life by jumping in front of a speeding train in the state capital, after completing her night duty at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

After her parents revealed that their daughter was close to a colleague, the name of Suresh surfaced, and later, it was found out that she used to transfer her salary to him. Soon after she was found dead and the police began their probe, it emerged that she was speaking to Suresh seconds before she jumped in front of the train.

Then, medical records have come out showing that the young woman had undergone an abortion last year, and the details have been provided to the police probe team by her father.

The fresh development of the police probe team came a day after Suresh filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court. Even though the Kerala Police team tried to locate Suresh, all their attempts have failed as his house in Malappuram district has been found locked, with his parents also missing.

The two became close after they attended an in service training programme in Rajasthan last year and while her mother knew about their relation, her father came to know about it late. He recalled an incident where he received a toll payment notification from Kochi, which led him to question his daughter about her presence there, and it was after this that he came to know about the relationship.

The family has handed over the woman’s laptop to the police to aid in the investigation, while her shattered mobile has been recovered from near the railway track, where her body was found.

