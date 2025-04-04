Top Lankan ministers, Indian diaspora accord grand welcome to PM Modi in Colombo amid heavy rain

Colombo, April 4: Hundreds of locals and members of the Indian diaspora community braved heavy rain to give a rousing reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Colombo late Saturday evening as he arrived from Bangkok on a State Visit at the invitation of Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In a special welcome, top ministers from Dissanayake’s cabinet, including Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj and Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena welcomed PM Modi at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport as people gathered outside the airport and at the hotel amid heavy rain in the Lankan capital.

Prime Minister Modi travelled to the island nation straight after attending the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok and will return home on April 6. “Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programmes in Sri Lanka,” PM Modi posted on X after arriving in Colombo.

Colombo has maintained that the State Visit of Dissanayake to India in December last year – his first overseas visit as the President of Sri Lanka – marked a “watershed moment” in bilateral relations.

The robust diplomatic relations between the two neighbours are expected to get a further boost as PM Modi will be the first foreign leader to be hosted by President Dissanayake in his capacity as Sri Lanka’s President. “The India-Sri Lanka relationship is deeply rooted in civilizational links, shared history, religion, culture, and strong people-to-people ties. In the modern era, it has evolved into a close economic, cultural, and technical partnership.

Sri Lanka is an integral part of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, and this relationship, built on mutual trust and goodwill, has stood the test of time. India has come to the assistance of Sri Lanka at critical moments, most recently during the unprecedented economic crisis that Sri Lanka faced in 2022.

India was glad to be able to play a key role in the economic stabilization and recovery of the country thereby demonstrating its commitment as a dependable neighbour and as a first responder to any crisis in the region,” said Foreign Secretary Misri ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

India and Sri Lanka are also expected to conclude an updated agreement on defence cooperation during PM Modi’s visit. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with the President of Sri Lanka to review progress made on the areas of cooperation agreed upon in the Joint Vision for ‘Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future’ adopted during the Sri Lankan President’s State Visit to India.

The Prime Minister will also have meetings with senior dignitaries and political leaders. The two leaders will also witness the exchange of multiple agreements related to energy connectivity, digitization, defence, health, and multisectoral grant assistance. PM Modi is also scheduled to meet other political leaders of the nation before travelling to Anuradhapura with Dissanayake for the inauguration of development projects implemented with Indian financial assistance on Sunday.

In Anuradhapura, both leaders will pay respect at the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple complex in Anuradhapura. PM Modi had also visited the temple, which holds a special significance in India-Sri Lanka civilizational partnership, during his visit to the country in 2015. Prime Minister Modi then visited Sri Lanka again in 2019.

During their discussions, both leaders will also be discussing all issues related to fishermen, including the early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and fishing boats. The Indian government maintains that it has attached the “highest priority” to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen and has been consistently taking up these issues through bilateral mechanisms, diplomatic channels, and various official interactions, including by the Prime Minister in his recent meeting with the Sri Lankan President on December 16, 2024.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri acknowledged that it is a longstanding issue that traces its origins to arrangements made in the mid-1970s when the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between India and Sri Lanka was agreed upon by the authorities at both the central and state levels. India has also repeatedly requested the Sri Lankan Government to treat the fishermen issue as a humanitarian and livelihood concern without using force under any circumstances.

