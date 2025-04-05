First photographic record of flying squirrel in Himachal

Shimla, April 5: Himachal Pradesh Forest Department on Saturday said its Wildlife Wing has captured the photo of the woolly flying squirrel, once considered extinct, captured in the Miyar Valley of Lahaul-Spiti district.

The department said that this is the first photographic record flying squirrel. This rare documentation was made during a camera trapping survey conducted from October to December last year.

A Forest Department spokesperson on Saturday said the woolly flying squirrel (Eupetaurus cinereus), endemic to the north-western Himalayas, was long believed to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1994 after a gap of nearly 70 years.

Its confirmed presence in the state marks a noteworthy addition to the state’s mammal checklist and is considered a significant milestone in wildlife conservation efforts. The spokesperson said the camera trapping survey was part of the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) initiative was aimed at studying snow leopard populations and their habitat.

The survey followed SPAI protocols and involved the installation of 62 camera traps across strategic locations in the Miyar Valley. This extensive exercise was carried out by the Wildlife Wing in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF).

He said the challenging deployment of camera traps across the rugged Himalayan terrain was led by a team of local youth from Kibber in Spiti, who have been engaged in such conservation efforts since 2010.

Their efforts were further supported by a committed wildlife and conservation champion from Lahaul. The spokesperson said in addition to the woolly flying squirrel, camera traps also recorded images of several other key species, including the snow leopard, the red fox, the Himalayan wolf and the mountain weasel.

These animals were observed in rocky cliff zones and transitional habitats just above the tree line areas typically favoured by the woolly flying squirrel. These findings not only show the rich biodiversity of the Miyar Valley but also provide crucial insights into the high-altitude ecosystems of Himachal Pradesh, said the spokesman. Such discoveries also show the importance of continued conservation research and the need to protect these fragile and unique habitats.

