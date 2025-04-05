Saturday, April 5, 2025
A T Mondol launches new rich paper lottery in Meghalaya

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 5: Power Minister AT Mondol launched the new rich paper lottery scheme in the city on Saturday, promising substantial benefits for both participants and the state. During the launch, Mondol highlighted the various prize categories, emphasizing the substantial rewards for lottery players.

He explained, “People will be benefiting in a way that lots of prize money will be there. There will be three series (three first prizes), which means each series will have a first prize. The ticket will be priced at 10 rupees, and the first prize will be 80 thousand rupees, amounting to a total of 2 lakh 40 thousand rupees. The second prize will be awarded to five numbers in each series, totaling 15 winners, each receiving 4 thousand rupees. The third prize will be given to eight numbers in each series, with 24 winners receiving 2 thousand rupees each. The fourth prize will be awarded to 24 numbers in each series, meaning 72 winners will receive around 1200 rupees. The fifth prize will cover 14 series, with a total of 120 winners, who will share 80 thousand rupees. In total, the amount distributed through prizes will reach 96 thousand rupees.”

Mondol also pointed out the financial benefits for the government. “As far as the benefit to the government is concerned, we will collect GST on sales at the rate of 28 percent. There will also be fixed charges of 10,000 rupees per draw, which must be deposited 15 days in advance. Out of the total profit, 2 percent will be given to the government.

Additionally, there is a license fee of 4 crore rupees per year, which must also be paid in advance, along with a bank guarantee of about 2 crore rupees. This scheme is expected to create employment opportunities as well,” he added.

The launch of the rich paper lottery is expected to not only benefit participants with a range of prizes but also contribute significantly to the state’s revenue and employment sector.

