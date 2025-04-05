Meghalaya Nuggets

Govt constitutes panel for Garo culture, heritage preservation

SHILLONG, April 4: The state government has constituted a 28-member committee to oversee efforts aimed at preserving Garo culture and heritage. As per a notification issued by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on April 3, the committee will be chaired by Housing Minister Marcuise N Marak. Its members include Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira, Secretary in charge of Arts and Culture RP Marak, and GHADC Chief Albinus R Marak. The committee has been tasked with identifying and assessing historically significant sites linked to Garo culture and recommending measures for their protection and conservation. It will also propose a comprehensive framework for preserving Garo traditions, language and cultural practices, while consulting relevant stakeholders. Meanwhile, the state government has directed the committee to submit its findings at the earliest.

NGH govt staff told to surrender ration cards by month-end

RESUBELPARA, April 4: North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) has directed all government employees, including deficit and ad-hoc teachers, to surrender their National Food Security Act (NFSA) ration cards under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) categories. According to a statement from the DC (Supply), NFSA beneficiaries were identified based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011. With 14 years having passed since then, many individuals, who have since secured government jobs, may no longer be eligible for these benefits. As government employees do not fall under the criteria for holding ration cards, they are required to surrender them to ensure that the benefits reach genuinely deserving families, including the poor, labourers and physically handicapped individuals. The deadline for surrendering the ration cards is April 30. The district administration is also compiling a list of government employees who still possess ration cards. Meanwhile, the DC warned that any non-compliance with the directive would result in legal action. Further, the DC (Supply) has also urged individual NFSA beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC process. To facilitate the same, wholesalers and Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers have been instructed to keep their FPS centres open daily to ensure 100% completion of the e-KYC process.

Healthcare facility inaugurated

AMPATI, April 4: Kamarpara Urban Health & Wellness Centre (UHWC) was inaugurated on Friday at Kamarpara, Mahendraganj, under Zikzak C&RD Block, South West Garo Hills. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay Sangma as the chief guest, government officials, village Nokma, Village Health Council members, health workers, locals, et al. During the programme, the MLA acknowledged the progress made in various health initiatives and said the new facility will greatly benefit the local community by providing emergency and essential healthcare services within a walkable distance.