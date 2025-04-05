Saturday, April 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

State govt for regulation of tourist footfall

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 4: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday said there are standing SOPs to check the inflow of tourists into the state, while making it clear that the department concerned wants to ensure that the fragile ecosystem is not disturbed.
Reacting to the need to regulate the tourist footfall in the state, he said the problem could be that the state government does not directly run these tourist sites, which are managed and owned by the community, associations, and Dorbar Shnongs.
He said the government held interactive sessions with the stakeholders to underscore the need to regulate the entry of visitors to the Double Decker root bridge and the Arwah cave. “Our focus is on low numbers and high value,” he said, adding that the quality of tourists matters more than the quantity.
He said tourism in Meghalaya has reached a state where Sohra alone has more than 350 homestays. “Given the tourism growth, we expect the expansion of the Shillong Airport to be completed by mid-2026,” he added.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
Next article
Man gets 25 yrs in jail for minor daughter’s rape

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Centre seeking answers to queries on ILP: Paul

SHILLONG, April 4: Amid the long-pending demand to implement the Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya, the Centre has...
MEGHALAYA

My suspension from VPP was ‘premeditated’, says Adelbert

SHILLONG, April 4: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum on Friday said his suspension from the Voice of the...
MEGHALAYA

All-party committee to consult stakeholders on railway projects

Hynniewtrep land will burn if govt brings rlys, pressure groups warn SHILLONG, April 4: The all-party committee headed by...
MEGHALAYA

HYC threatens to block NEIGRIHMS recruitment

SHILLONG, April 4: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Friday announced that it will not allow NEIGRIHMS to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre seeking answers to queries on ILP: Paul

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 4: Amid the long-pending demand to implement...

My suspension from VPP was ‘premeditated’, says Adelbert

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 4: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum on...

All-party committee to consult stakeholders on railway projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Hynniewtrep land will burn if govt brings rlys, pressure...
Load more

Popular news

Centre seeking answers to queries on ILP: Paul

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 4: Amid the long-pending demand to implement...

My suspension from VPP was ‘premeditated’, says Adelbert

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 4: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum on...

All-party committee to consult stakeholders on railway projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Hynniewtrep land will burn if govt brings rlys, pressure...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge