“Ride for Conservation” flag people’s role in nature conservation

Guwahati, April 5: “Ride for conservation”, a cycle rally organised by premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) as part of on-going year-long celebration of 35th anniversary of the organisation was participated and lauded by various stakeholders including Assam Forest Department officials, students’ community, teachers and general public along its about 460 kilometre-long route from Orang National Park to Raimona National Park in Assam.

Taken out with the objective to induce greater participation by the common people in nature conservation efforts, the second leg of Aaranyak’s “Ride for Conservation” was flagged off at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Darrang district of Assam on March 23 morning by the Field Director of the Tiger Reserve Pradipta Baruah in presence forest officials and field staff of the Tiger Reserve and local people. The first leg of the rally was held recently from Kaziranga National Park to Oranga National Park.

The core team of cyclist in the 2nd leg included Arif Hussain, Swapan Nath, Diganta Das, Akash Morang, Ritom Bora, Bishal Saikia, Shyam Orang, Bharat Saikia, Dibyajyoti Nath and Sourabh Sarmah.

The rally the long distance during March 23 to 27 sans any hitch while stopping at various locations along the route to talk to various stakeholders with a message for people’s pro-active participation in biodiversity conservation to secure our planet for the progeny.

While passing through Udalguri and Tamulpur districts on March 23 and 24, the cyclists participating in the rally first stopped at Paneri Forest Beat Office under Nunai Range where they had a brief discussion with forest staff including forest guard Ajit Basumatary, an ex-employee of Aaranyak) and teachers of Paneri Higher Secondary School.

During the next halt at Dimakuchi Anchalik ABSU office, the cyclists for conservation held discussion with ABSU team led by general secretary Danswrang Daimari and president Lava Boro. Certificates of appreciation were distributed to seven youth who had joined the rally locally from Paneri for a stretch of 11 kilometers.

The cyclists stopped for a brief awareness meeting on March 24 at Jartaluk Balika ME School. The meeting was participated amongst others by school’s teacher Ajit Chandra Pathak, retired head master of Sundarpur HS School Ananta Mohan Das, Pankaj Lochan Deka of Green Globe NGO, Dhanmoni Rajbonshi of Hemophilia Society, members of Elephant Protection Committee (EPC) and students.

During the journey through Baksa district on March 24, the team of cyclists stopped at the Bargaon SSB BOP of 27th Battalion and interacted with the SSB officials/personnel and explained the purpose of the cycle rally and Aaranyak’s mission.

On March 25, the rally resumed journey from the Bhuyanpara Range Office of Manas National Park following a discussion on the purpose of the cycle rally. After that the Forest Range Officer of Bhuyanpara Range Vivekananda Pathak flagged off the ‘Ride for Conservation’ for further journey and wished a safe and fruitful ride for the cyclists.

During the day the rally stopped at Bhuyanpara SSB base of the E-Company of 27th Battalion and interacted with the SSB officials/personnel. A short discussion on the purpose of the cycle rally took place and after that the Company Commander Munendra Shah flagged-off the team for further journey.

In the subsequent brief halt during the day at the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park, a short discussion took place on the purpose of the cycle rally with the forest officials, members of Jeep Safari Association and the community members. After that the Range Officer of Bhuyanpara Range Barin Boro flagged off the team to move ahead.

On March 26, the ‘Ride for Conservation’ halted for felicitation, discussions and awareness meetings at Abhayapuri College and Katipara Nursery Village.

On March 27, the cycle rally resumed its journey from Kokrajhar after being flagged off anew by Additional SP Kokrajhar, Prithibiraj Rajkhowa from Kokrajhar Police Station campus for its onward journey that culminated in Raimona National Park with a closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony of the first leg of 35th Anniversary cycle rally held in the Central Range (Kachugaon), Raimona National Park, was graced by Range Officer of Central Range Dr Paris Basumatary, and Range Officer of Sanfan Range Biswajit Basumatary along with other forest officials.

The team interacted with a group of students of Gossaigaon College in presence of Aaranyak’s senior official Dr Dipankar Lahkar Assistant Professor of History in Gossaigaon College Dhanjit Iswary, General Secretary, Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society Probeswar Basumatary and Nature Guide & Owner of Raimona Serja Eco-Cottages Biraj Narzary among others.