Saturday, April 5, 2025
NewsNews Alert

PM Modi to inaugurate Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram tomorrow

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Chennai, April 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The inauguration coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, that will be celebrated across the country on April 6, marking the birth of Lord Rama.

The occasion adds a spiritual dimension to the Prime Minister’s visit, as he is also expected to visit the renowned Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. According to sources in Southern Railway, the ceremony will be attended by a host of dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly from Tamil Nadu, senior BJP leaders, and party workers. R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, confirmed that senior Railway officials have been conducting extensive inspections of the bridge and Rameswaram railway station in preparation for the event.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a public gathering before departing for Delhi from Madurai airport. To ensure smooth execution of the high-profile event, authorities have already conducted three full-scale rehearsals.

On March 22, a high-level team led by Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore conducted a comprehensive assessment of key locations in Rameswaram and Pamban, evaluating both logistical and security arrangements.

The team, which included Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava and other top officials, inspected various critical locations such as the Rameswaram temple premises, Mandapam camp helipad, Kunthukal, Mandapam railway station, and the Pamban road bridge.

The inspections were aimed at ensuring that all arrangements are in place for a seamless inauguration. Following the site visits, Kishore chaired a high-level review meeting with senior Railway officials, law enforcement agencies, and state and central Intelligence personnel.

The meeting focussed on finalising security protocols, crowd management strategies, and event logistics to ensure a safe and successful inauguration. The new Pamban railway bridge that is 2.1 kms in length is a remarkable feat of engineering.

Originally commissioned in February 2019, construction was completed in November 2024. One of the key features of the bridge is its vertical lift span, which weighs 660 metric tonnes and is capable of rising vertically to allow ship passage, that has been developed indigenously.

The bridge stands as a symbol of India’s growing infrastructure prowess and will enhance connectivity to the sacred island of Rameswaram, making travel more efficient for thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

IANS

Previous article
Centre sanctions projects worth Rs 620 crore for rural roads in northeast, hill states
Next article
“Ride for Conservation” flag people’s role in nature conservation

Related articles

NATIONAL

Unbreakable bond exists between our nations, says PM Modi after holding ‘productive talks’ with Lankan President in Colombo

Colombo, April 5:  Praising Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his "personal commitment to India-Sri Lanka ties",...
NATIONAL

India and Sri Lanka sign updated agreement on defence cooperation during PM Modi’s visit

Colombo, April 5: Several key agreements, including on defence cooperation and development of Trincomalee as an energy hub,...
Environment

“Ride for Conservation” flag people’s role in nature conservation

Guwahati, April 5: “Ride for conservation”, a cycle rally organised by premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) as...
NATIONAL

Centre sanctions projects worth Rs 620 crore for rural roads in northeast, hill states

New Delhi, April 5: The Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned projects worth Rs 620.63 crore to construct...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Unbreakable bond exists between our nations, says PM Modi after holding ‘productive talks’ with Lankan President in Colombo

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, April 5:  Praising Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara...

India and Sri Lanka sign updated agreement on defence cooperation during PM Modi’s visit

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, April 5: Several key agreements, including on defence...

“Ride for Conservation” flag people’s role in nature conservation

Environment 0
Guwahati, April 5: “Ride for conservation”, a cycle rally...
Load more

Popular news

Unbreakable bond exists between our nations, says PM Modi after holding ‘productive talks’ with Lankan President in Colombo

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, April 5:  Praising Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara...

India and Sri Lanka sign updated agreement on defence cooperation during PM Modi’s visit

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, April 5: Several key agreements, including on defence...

“Ride for Conservation” flag people’s role in nature conservation

Environment 0
Guwahati, April 5: “Ride for conservation”, a cycle rally...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge