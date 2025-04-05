Rupee working abroad a proud moment, credit goes to PM Modi: Prominent NRI businessman

New Delhi, April 5: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and India’s rise as a global power, Pervinder Singh Chandhok, a leading NRI businessman associated with the Middle East Chamber of Commerce, said that it is because of the consistent efforts made by the Modi government that the Indians can now use their RuPay cards in foreign countries, including in the Gulf region.

In an interview with IANS, Chandhok underlined PM Modi’s growing stature on the global stage and said that the Indian leader carries a significant responsibility in helping facilitate dialogue amid ongoing global tensions, particularly those affecting the Middle East.

When asked how India’s relationships with the Middle East countries have evolved over the last decade, Chandhok described the transformation that took place under the leadership of PM Modi as a matter of pride for every Indian.

“Being a resident of the United Arab Emirates, when you can use your Indian card over there, the RuPay card, it is a proud moment. You feel proud that your rupee is working in another country. It is only possible because of the Modi government’s policies,” he said.

He further stated that the Prime Minister’s influence and leadership have become crucial in the current global scenario, particularly to help prevent the escalation of conflicts worldwide.

“In the current global scenario, one prays that the world doesn’t fall into a war anywhere — be it between two countries or involving more or a world war. PM Modi has a great role and responsibility to secure the world,” he said.

He maintained that the focus of the leadership in the Gulf remains on expanding partnerships with India. “The leadership of the Middle East attaches great importance to India and seeks to expand bilateral ties. The policy line adopted by these countries is to expand their relationship with a powerful India,” he noted.

When asked about the potential reaction of the Arab world to the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Chandhok backed the legislation, asserting that it was introduced in the interest of all Indians, including Muslims.

“I think India has decided this in the best interest of its people, including the Muslims, for the welfare of the Muslim community. It would be premature on my part to speculate anything on this because we respect the right of every person to speak about this. But definitely, I have seen third countries interfere in the policies that are made by the government of India for the welfare of its citizens,” he said.

IANS