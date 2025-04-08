Tuesday, April 8, 2025
PM Narendra Modi reminisces about his meetings with Manoj Kumar in letter to his wife

By: Agencies

Mumbai, April 8:  In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the late legendary Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, expressing his deep admiration for the actor’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

The Prime Minister sent a special letter to Kumar’s wife, Shashi Goswami, acknowledging the actor’s immense influence on the film industry and his role in shaping the cultural fabric of the nation.

In the letter, PM Modi praised Manoj Kumar’s iconic performances in films that resonated with generations of Indians, particularly his portrayal of patriotic characters that left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people.

The Prime Minister described Kumar as a “true icon of Indian cinema” whose films not only entertained but also instilled values of patriotism, integrity, and resilience. In the letter, Modi also reminisced about his personal interactions with Manoj Kumar.

The letter, filled with admiration and respect, reflects on the meaningful moments the two had shared during their past meetings and highlights the deep impact Kumar had on both Indian cinema and the nation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi mourned the sad demise of the late actor through a post on his X handle. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his patriotic roles, passed away on April 4 at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on April 5.

IANS

Tariff shock indicates 25bps rate cut, RBI stance may turn ‘accommodative’: Report

