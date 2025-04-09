11 more mines to get scientific mining nod

SHILLONG, April 8: While scientific coal extraction has already commenced in the state, as many as 11 more mines are on the verge of receiving mining opening permissions.

“Three mines have been approved and granted full operational clearance, which means they have already started mining,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed on Tuesday.

He, however, noted that certain issues still remain regarding the transportation of coal.

“The Coal Ministry has visited and reviewed the situation. They are satisfied with the progress, and we are moving forward,” he said.

When asked how many additional mining permissions have been applied for, the Chief Minister responded, “I don’t have the exact numbers with me at the moment, but according to the latest information, about 11 more mines are close to receiving mining opening permissions.”

“I’m not certain about the exact status, but within a month or two, we expect another 10 to 11 mines to receive approval to begin scientific mining operations,” he added.

Asked which coal-rich districts the applications are coming from, Sangma said, “I don’t have the full breakdown, but most of them are from East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.”