Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Vety hospital to come up in Upper Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: A new veterinary hospital, offering comprehensive treatment for various animals, will be constructed in Upper Shillong, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister AL Hek announced on Tuesday, adding that the state government has identified land for the upcoming facility.
At present, the city has only a small veterinary hospital providing limited OPD services.
The first phase of the hospital will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore. Hek also stated that work on the project will commence very soon. He dismissed allegations of shortage of doctors and lack of medicines at the existing Veterinary Dispensary in Lumdiengjri.

11 more mines to get scientific mining nod
Tobacco kills 8,000 in Meghalaya every year

