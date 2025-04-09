Khanapara-Jorabat stretch: NH repair work causes traffic snarls, prompts route diversions

Guwahati, April 9: The deputy commissioner of police (traffic), police commissionerate, Guwahati, on Wednesday issued a traffic management advisory in view of the traffic congestion along the Khanapara-Jorabat section of National Highway-27, in the interest of vehicles entering Guwahati from Upper Assam and Meghalaya via Jorabat.

Notably, the traffic congestion along the stretch has been triggered by ongoing PQC (pavement quality concrete) panel placement work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with a plan to complete the work before the onset of the rainy season.

“Appropriate traffic management measures will be implemented accordingly,” a statement issued by DCP (Traffic), Guwahati, read.

According to the traffic management advisory, all goods-carrying vehicles coming towards Guwahati from Upper Assam would be diverted at Kaliabor Tiniali to take the Kaliabor Tiniali-Sonitpur-Darrang-Baihata Chariali route.

“All goods-carrying vehicles coming from Nagaon, Morigaon and Meghalaya towards Guwahati will be allowed entry onto NH-27 within Guwahati city limits only between 10pm and 6am,” the advisory read.

Besides, all light motor vehicles (LMVs) coming from Upper Assam need to ply on four alternative routes to save valuable time.

The routes are: (a) Digaru Point on NH-27 – Digaru Tiniali – Amsing Jorabat-Army Camp-Patharquarry- Narengi; (b) Digaru Point on NH-27-Digaru Tiniali-Chandrapur-Panikhaiti; (c) Chamota-Mayong-Chandrapur-Panikhaiti-Narengi and (d) Jagiroad-Mayong-Chandrapur – Panikhaiti-Narengi.