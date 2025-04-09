Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Khanapara-Jorabat stretch: NH repair work causes traffic snarls, prompts route diversions

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, April 9: The deputy commissioner of police (traffic), police commissionerate, Guwahati, on Wednesday issued a traffic management advisory in view of the traffic congestion along the Khanapara-Jorabat section of National Highway-27, in the interest of vehicles entering Guwahati from Upper Assam and Meghalaya via Jorabat.

Notably, the traffic congestion along the stretch has been triggered by ongoing PQC (pavement quality concrete) panel placement work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with a plan to complete the work before the onset of the rainy season.

“Appropriate traffic management measures will be implemented accordingly,” a statement issued by DCP (Traffic), Guwahati, read.

According to the traffic management advisory, all goods-carrying vehicles coming towards Guwahati from Upper Assam would be diverted at Kaliabor Tiniali to take the Kaliabor Tiniali-Sonitpur-Darrang-Baihata Chariali route.

“All goods-carrying vehicles coming from Nagaon, Morigaon and Meghalaya towards Guwahati will be allowed entry onto NH-27 within Guwahati city limits only between 10pm and 6am,” the advisory read.

Besides, all light motor vehicles (LMVs) coming from Upper Assam need to ply on four alternative routes to save valuable time.

The routes are: (a) Digaru Point on NH-27 – Digaru Tiniali – Amsing Jorabat-Army Camp-Patharquarry- Narengi; (b) Digaru Point on NH-27-Digaru Tiniali-Chandrapur-Panikhaiti; (c) Chamota-Mayong-Chandrapur-Panikhaiti-Narengi and (d) Jagiroad-Mayong-Chandrapur – Panikhaiti-Narengi.

Previous article
LS polls: Gauhati HC dismisses plea challenging BJP candidate’s election
Next article
Minor girl employed as domestic help rescued

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

26/11: US prison agency says Tahawwur Rana no longer in its custody

Washington, April 9: Pakistan-origin 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana, whose appeal to block his extradition to India was rejected...
Economy

Bank of India, UCO Bank cut lending rates after RBI repo rate slash

New Delhi, April 9: Hours after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 25 basis points cut...
News Alert

Minor girl employed as domestic help rescued

GUWAHATI, April 9: In a significant move against child labour, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of Kamrup...
NATIONAL

LS polls: Gauhati HC dismisses plea challenging BJP candidate’s election

Guwahati, April 9: The Gauhati High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of BJP candidate Kripanath...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

26/11: US prison agency says Tahawwur Rana no longer in its custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 9: Pakistan-origin 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana, whose...

Bank of India, UCO Bank cut lending rates after RBI repo rate slash

Economy 0
New Delhi, April 9: Hours after the Reserve Bank...

Minor girl employed as domestic help rescued

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, April 9: In a significant move against child...
Load more

Popular news

26/11: US prison agency says Tahawwur Rana no longer in its custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 9: Pakistan-origin 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana, whose...

Bank of India, UCO Bank cut lending rates after RBI repo rate slash

Economy 0
New Delhi, April 9: Hours after the Reserve Bank...

Minor girl employed as domestic help rescued

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, April 9: In a significant move against child...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge