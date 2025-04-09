Minor girl employed as domestic help rescued

GUWAHATI, April 9: In a significant move against child labour, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of Kamrup Metro, in coordination with the Kamrup Metro district administration, rescued a 10-year-old girl from the Japorigog area here on Monday.

According to officials, the child was illegally employed as a domestic worker at the residence of one Ali Asgar Khan.

Acting swiftly on the matter, the DCPU intervened and took immediate action to ensure the child’s safety and well-being.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dispur police station against Khan under relevant sections of the law pertaining to child labour and exploitation.

Further investigation is underway and strict legal action will follow, authorities said on Wednesday.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable children and urged citizens to report instances of child labour or abuse to the nearest authorities and also via child helpline number 1098.