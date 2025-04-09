Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s first digital lottery faces legal trouble

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 8: EasyLottery, the first fully digital lottery introduced in Meghalaya in 2024, has encountered a legal obstacle and is awaiting a resolution.
The EasyLottery was launched in New Delhi on September 10 last year.
“Since I haven’t been involved in its operation, I am unsure of its precise state. According to the information I’ve previously acquired, this was the first of its kind digital lottery in the country,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.
He continued, “We were very bullish about this due to the technology that was being used and the transparency that was being maintained and we strongly felt this could be the future of lottery in the country.”
He admitted that there were a lot of issues and a lot of different areas where the lottery’s operation was not as good as expected owing to which certain legal obstacles arose.
He pointed out that the legal issue was raised by the operators in different states, not just Meghalaya.
Informing that the cases are sub-judice, Sangma said, “I hope the resolution will come and it would lead to greater revenue for the state.”

Previous article
Hungarian tourist missing from Sohra area since March 29
Next article
Meghalaya on Bharat Gaurav train circuit, albeit by road

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt asks search committee to finalise names for Lokayukta

SHILLONG, April 8: The state government has asked the Search Committee to submit the list of names for...
MEGHALAYA

State to provide free power and petrol to ex-judges

SHILLONG, April 8: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide post-retirement benefits including free electricity...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya on Bharat Gaurav train circuit, albeit by road

From CK Nayak New Delhi, April 8: Shillong may have missed railway connectivity due to opposition from some pressure...
MEGHALAYA

Hungarian tourist missing from Sohra area since March 29

SHILLONG, April 8: A Hungarian tourist, Puskas Zsolt, has reportedly been missing since March 29 in the Sohra...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt asks search committee to finalise names for Lokayukta

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: The state government has asked the...

State to provide free power and petrol to ex-judges

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved...

Meghalaya on Bharat Gaurav train circuit, albeit by road

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, April 8: Shillong may have...
Load more

Popular news

Govt asks search committee to finalise names for Lokayukta

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: The state government has asked the...

State to provide free power and petrol to ex-judges

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved...

Meghalaya on Bharat Gaurav train circuit, albeit by road

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, April 8: Shillong may have...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge