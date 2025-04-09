Meghalaya’s first digital lottery faces legal trouble

SHILLONG, April 8: EasyLottery, the first fully digital lottery introduced in Meghalaya in 2024, has encountered a legal obstacle and is awaiting a resolution.

The EasyLottery was launched in New Delhi on September 10 last year.

“Since I haven’t been involved in its operation, I am unsure of its precise state. According to the information I’ve previously acquired, this was the first of its kind digital lottery in the country,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

He continued, “We were very bullish about this due to the technology that was being used and the transparency that was being maintained and we strongly felt this could be the future of lottery in the country.”

He admitted that there were a lot of issues and a lot of different areas where the lottery’s operation was not as good as expected owing to which certain legal obstacles arose.

He pointed out that the legal issue was raised by the operators in different states, not just Meghalaya.

Informing that the cases are sub-judice, Sangma said, “I hope the resolution will come and it would lead to greater revenue for the state.”