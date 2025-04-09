Hungarian tourist missing from Sohra area since March 29

SHILLONG, April 8: A Hungarian tourist, Puskas Zsolt, has reportedly been missing since March 29 in the Sohra area. The Hungarian Embassy filed a missing report with the local police station on April 2, a delayed report said here on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem stated that Zsolt had checked into a hotel in Laitumkhrah at around 3:45 am on March 29.

Syiem said Zsolt left the hotel around 9 am the same morning and hired a local taxi which reportedly dropped him off at Mawsahew near Sohra around noon. From there, he proceeded alone to Mawkawir with the intention of trekking to Nongriat, carrying only a backpack.

Syiem mentioned that there has been no contact with Zsolt since March 29. In response, a search and rescue operation involving the police, Home Guards and locals is currently under way.

Drones are also being deployed to aid in the search efforts. “The search operation is ongoing,” Syiem confirmed.

He further stated that some children had reportedly seen Zsolt near Mawkawir and also at Ramdait.

Search was conducted in the Mawkawir cave and all treks in the villages up to Nongriat, but no trace of the missing tourist has been found, he added.