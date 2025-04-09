Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

By: By Our Reporter

Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Chenga Benga Temple, Gandhipara, in South West Garo Hills (SWGH) on Monday, the concluding day of the Ashoka Ashtami celebrations.
During his visit, the Meghalaya Indigenous Minority Tribal Forum (MIMTF) submitted a memorandum detailing critical issues faced by Indigenous Minority Tribal communities in the state.
The memorandum highlighted grievances related to the state’s job reservation policy, the need for Assembly constituency delimitation, restrictions on Durga Puja celebrations, absence of a Hindu graveyard in Baghmara, issues in Ichamati (South West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills), challenges concerning the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and a demand for the creation of a Regional Council.
Thousands of devotees attended the four-day festival from April 4 to 7. Priyank Kanoongo interacted with temple authorities, community leaders, and local residents, appreciating their role in preserving tradition and promoting communal harmony.
Community members renewed their call for justice in connection with an alleged gang-rape incident during last year’s mela, urging the NHRC to ensure stronger security measures during future festivals. Samuel Sangma, Officer-in-Charge, Garodoba ADC, was specially honoured by Priyank Kanoongo with the Koch Sokatharay for his sincerity and dedicated service.
While this year’s celebrations were peaceful on the Meghalaya side, an incident of assault was reported from Assam. A devotee, Shri Basudev Hajong from Poskunipara village in South Salmara-Mankachar district, was allegedly beaten en route to the mela in Teporpara, Assam.
Kanoongo was accompanied by Vikash Kumar, IPS, Superintendent of Police; Zanera R Marak, District Social Welfare Officer; Tanweera M Sangma, District Child Protection Officer; Harkumar Hajong, retired IES officer and Pramod Koch MDC Dalu. His visit was part of an official NHRC tour of the Northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.
The NHRC Member’s visit reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to human rights, cultural inclusivity, and the concerns of minority tribal communities in the region.

