Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over the unceremonious demolition of a World War I Cenotaph dedicated to the Garo Labour Corps in Tura, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has assured that the government will collaborate with stakeholders before moving ahead with the project.

The state government’s initial attempt to construct a new memorial by demolishing the existing one at Babupara locality in Tura has faced widespread condemnation.

The CM informed that a committee headed by PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak has been formed to discuss various aspects of the Garo Labour Corps issues, including the need for greater historic data and information available in France or other places.

Sangma justified the memorial’s unattended state and stated that the project was designed with this idea in mind.

He stressed that the government is doing this for the memory of the Labour Corps volunteers who went to France during World War I, and assured that the sentiments of the people, especially the families, would be kept in mind.

He expressed confidence that the committee will look into all concerns and aspects related to the cenotaph issue.